Artificial Intelligence-based Cybersecurity Market Grows by $ 19 Billion during 2021-2025 | Technavio

With the continuing spread of the coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

The artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity market is driven by the increasing demand for cloud-based applications. In addition, the rising adoption of chatbots to combat cyberattacks is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major Five Artificial Intelligence-based Cybersecurity Market Participants:

Amazon.com Inc.: The company offers AWS. It is a cloud-based and comprehensive set of APIs to enable the creation of AI and cognitive solutions across enterprises. Developers can integrate AWS APIs and services to add cognitive intelligence to applications and systems.

AO Kaspersky Lab: The company offers AI-based cybersecurity solutions such as machine learning in cybersecurity, threat intelligence services, and others.

Broadcom Inc.: The company offers cloud-based solutions that use advanced machine learning along with threat intelligence to identify patterns and detect threats. Cynic technology consists of a built-in anti-evasion technology that impersonates human logic.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.: The company offers two products under this segment, namely SandBlast Agent and SandBlast Cloud. They help in minimizing threats on PC endpoint devices and cloud platforms.

Cisco Systems Inc.: The company offers Artificial Intelligence-based Cybersecurity under the security product line.

Artificial Intelligence-based Cybersecurity Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity market is segmented as below:

End-user

BFSI



Government



ICT



Healthcare



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

