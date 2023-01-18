Artificial intelligence based personalization market 2023-2027; A descriptive analysis of the five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global artificial intelligence based personalization market size is estimated to grow by USD 2541.4 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20.45% during the forecast period. APAC held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 35%. For more Insights on market size, Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Artificial Intelligence based Personalization Market 2023-2027

Artificial intelligence based personalization market - Five Forces

The global cloud data warehouse market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Interpretation of porter's five models helps to strategize the business, for entire details – buy the report!

Artificial intelligence based personalization market – Customer Landscape



The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.



Artificial intelligence based personalization market - Segmentation Assessment



Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (website personalization, display ads personalization, social media personalization, e-mail personalization, and others), technology (machine learning, deep learning, and natural language processing), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the website personalization segment will be significant during the forecast period. Enterprises are increasingly focusing on website personalization to attract new customers. It serves as an effective way of providing customized information to a targeted group. Website personalization also increases the conversion rates of new visitors and the retention rate of existing customers more effectively.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global artificial intelligence based personalization market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global artificial intelligence based personalization market.

APAC is estimated to contribute 35% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The region is home to many developing countries, which is immense opportunities for vendors to expand their business. Many startups companies focused on providing AI-based solutions are emerging in the region. In addition, the increasing dependence on AI by healthcare, telecom, electronics, manufacturing, and other are driving the growth of the artificial based personalization market in APAC.

Artificial intelligence based personalization market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The market is driven by high unsubscribe rate for mass marketing.

The unsubscribe rate in mass marketing is high as customers who are not interested in the product or service tend to opt out.

This has created the need for personalization of messages. The process uses artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to send messages to customers based on their previous orders, clicks, and time spend on pages, and interests of similar visits.

This approach results in high click and conversion rates when compared with mass marketing. Also, the unsubscribe rate is comparatively lower in AI-based personalized messages.

Leading trends influencing the market

Advances in AI and ML is identified as key trend in the market.

The use of AI is raising marketing standards, ranging from traditional stores to websites and from chatbots to voice assistants, which is changing the conventional shopping experience of customers.

Technologies such as AI and ML have disrupted the e-commerce industry with smart solutions such as advanced visual search engines, personalized recommendations, and chatbots.

Many brands are using AI to personalize their customers' experiences. When users click on the products they are interested in, AI-powered tools analyze the user behavior in real-time to serve them with similar and relevant products.

This provides a seamless shopping experience for customers, which improves both sales and customer satisfaction.

Major challenges hindering market growth

The lack of skilled resources and technological know-how is the major challenge in the market.

Most marketers face a lack of relevant resources and technology to personalize.

Some marketers find it difficult to use the available technology in a manner to connect their business and provide appropriate personalization.

This is creating uncertainties in the implementation of AI-based personalization services.

Driver, Trend, and Challenges are the factors of market dynamics that state about consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this artificial intelligence based personalization market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the artificial intelligence based personalization market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the artificial intelligence based personalization market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the artificial intelligence based personalization market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of artificial intelligence based personalization market vendors

Related Reports:

Artificial intelligence (AI) in social media market size is expected to increase by USD 3.66 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 26.93%. The growing demand for data integration and visual analytics is notably driving the artificial intelligence (AI) in social media market growth, although factors such as lack of skilled workforce for the development of ai algorithms may impede the market growth.

size is expected to increase by from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 26.93%. The growing demand for data integration and visual analytics is notably driving the artificial intelligence (AI) in social media market growth, although factors such as lack of skilled workforce for the development of ai algorithms may impede the market growth. The artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity market size is expected to increase by USD 18.94 billion from 2020 to 2025, at a CAGR of 22.27%. The rapid increase in the use of mobile and other connected devices is notably driving the artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity market growth, although factors such as the technical difficulties in developing AI technologies may impede the market growth.

Artificial Intelligence Based Personalization Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 180 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.45% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2541.4 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 13.78 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Accenture Plc, Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., BloomReach Inc., Blueshift Labs Inc., BOUNTEOUS, Crownpeak Technology Inc., H2O.ai Inc., Infinite Analytics Inc., International Business Machines Corp., McDonald Corp., Microsoft Corp., mParticle Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., Sitecore Holding II AS, Verint Systems Inc, ViSenze Pte. Ltd., and ZS Associates Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Technology



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global artificial intelligence based personalization market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global artificial intelligence based personalization market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Applicaton Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Applicaton Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Technology Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Technology Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Website Personalization - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Website Personalization - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Website Personalization - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Website Personalization - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Website Personalization - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Display ads personalization - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Display ads personalization - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Display ads personalization - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Display ads personalization - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Display ads personalization - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Social media personalization - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Social media personalization - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Social media personalization - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Social media personalization - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Social media personalization - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 E-mail personalization - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on E-mail personalization - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on E-mail personalization - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on E-mail personalization - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on E-mail personalization - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Technology

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 55: Chart on Technology - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Technology - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Technology

Exhibit 57: Chart on Comparison by Technology



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Comparison by Technology

7.3 Machine learning and deep learning - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Machine learning and deep learning - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Machine learning and deep learning - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Machine learning and deep learning - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Machine learning and deep learning - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Natural language processing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Natural language processing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Natural language processing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Natural language processing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Natural language processing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Technology

Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by Technology ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 105: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 107: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 108: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 111: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 118: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Accenture Plc

Exhibit 120: Accenture Plc - Overview



Exhibit 121: Accenture Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Accenture Plc - Key news



Exhibit 123: Accenture Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Accenture Plc - Segment focus

12.4 Adobe Inc.

Exhibit 125: Adobe Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Adobe Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Adobe Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 128: Adobe Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Adobe Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 Alphabet Inc.

Exhibit 130: Alphabet Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 132: Alphabet Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 133: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 135: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 137: Amazon.com Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 138: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

12.7 Apple Inc.

Exhibit 140: Apple Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 141: Apple Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 142: Apple Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 143: Apple Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: Apple Inc. - Segment focus

12.8 BloomReach Inc.

Exhibit 145: BloomReach Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 146: BloomReach Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: BloomReach Inc. - Key offerings

12.9 Blueshift Labs Inc.

Exhibit 148: Blueshift Labs Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 149: Blueshift Labs Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 150: Blueshift Labs Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 BOUNTEOUS

Exhibit 151: BOUNTEOUS - Overview



Exhibit 152: BOUNTEOUS - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: BOUNTEOUS - Key offerings

12.11 Crownpeak Technology Inc.

Exhibit 154: Crownpeak Technology Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 155: Crownpeak Technology Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: Crownpeak Technology Inc. - Key offerings

12.12 H2O.ai Inc.

Exhibit 157: H2O.ai Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 158: H2O.ai Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 159: H2O.ai Inc. - Key offerings

12.13 Infinite Analytics Inc.

Exhibit 160: Infinite Analytics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 161: Infinite Analytics Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 162: Infinite Analytics Inc. - Key offerings

12.14 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 163: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 164: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 165: International Business Machines Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 166: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 167: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

12.15 McDonald Corp.

Exhibit 168: McDonald Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 169: McDonald Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 170: McDonald Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 171: McDonald Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 172: McDonald Corp. - Segment focus

12.16 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 173: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 174: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 175: Microsoft Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 176: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 177: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

12.17 Salesforce.com Inc.

Exhibit 178: Salesforce.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 179: Salesforce.com Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 180: Salesforce.com Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 181: Salesforce.com Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 182: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 183: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 184: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 185: Research methodology



Exhibit 186: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 187: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 188: List of abbreviations

