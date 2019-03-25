Artificial Intelligence Expert Dr. Ari Gross To Speak At MBA Technology Conference

FOREST HILLS, N.Y., March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SoftWorks AI CEO Dr. Ari Gross has been selected to speak at this year's Mortgage Bankers Association Technology Solutions Conference and Expo on March 26 at 11:45 a.m. His session, "Artificial Intelligence in 2020," will touch on how artificial intelligence and machine learning are allowing banking and finance professionals to perform repetitive tasks such as processing loan packets with extremely high accuracy.

Through accurate loan processing, mortgage banks can reduce or eliminate the need for human reviews, allowing individuals to perform more meaningful tasks. This session will discuss practical applications for AI in the mortgage industry.

"The mortgage industry has seen customer expectations shift dramatically. As a result, lenders need to understand how technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning can help meet those expectations," Dr. Gross said.

He will be joined by William Packer, Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer at American Financial Resources, and Richard Gagliano, President of Origination Technologies at Black Knight.

During the session, Dr. Gross will touch on how AI and machine learning allows lenders to automate several aspects of the loan process, including underwriting. This state-of-the-art technology enables parsing from several financial documents to drastically reduce time spent on each loan packet.

Dr. Gross has been very active in the research and development of new methods and technology in the areas of computer vision, imaging, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and real-time computing for the past 20 years.

His achievements include over 40 published papers and several patents in areas related to imaging, machine learning, and document automation. Dr. Gross has managed his previous company from its initial focus on image compression and OCR to its shift over the last three years towards business process automation.

After a successful exit, Dr. Gross launched SoftWorks AI to address the needs of the explosive Knowledge Worker Automation market. Dr. Gross, Ph.D., received a BS degree in Mathematics from Johns Hopkins University and a Ph.D. in Computer Science from Columbia University

The MBA Tech Conference will take place March 24-27 in Dallas. Learn more and register for the show here.

About SoftWorks AI

SoftWorks AI is dedicated to helping businesses enhance operational efficiency by providing state-of-the-art computer vision and automation solutions. We strive to leverage our deep expertise in computer perception, OCR and AI technologies to convert raw information into actionable insight, equipping knowledge workers with the means to drive business value faster and more intelligently.

