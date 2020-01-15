Artificial Intelligence Expert Neil Sahota Says AI Will Have Major Impact On 2020 Elections And In Medicine

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial intelligence, or AI, will play a significant role in the 2020 election campaign and may also lead to major breakthroughs in solving personal medical issues, according to futurist and AI expert Neil Sahota.

"I'm increasingly concerned about the impact of fake news, photo scams and other deceits designed to negatively influence voting this year," says Sahota, who works closely with the United Nations and other organizations to foster innovation and develop next generation products/solutions to be powered by AI. "We will see the effect of more AI tools generating fraudulent information and influencing voters. Thankfully, there will also be new tools to fight this kind of disinformation. What is certain is that machine vs machine battles will become more prevalent."

The author of the influential book Own the AI Revolution (McGraw Hill), Sahota is also an IBM Master Inventor, who led the IBM Watson Group and is a professor at the University of California/Irvine.

In addition to its potential impact on the election campaigns, Sahota predicts AI will be responsible for significant medical advances. "We will see more use of AI that will accelerate solutions for doctors, nurses, clinicians and researchers in providing personalized care," he said. "Each of us is genetically unique and there isn't a one-size fits all solution for us. But AI can solve this dilemma by providing personalized medicine based on a specific person's genomic sequence, lifestyle, medical history, environment and other differences. I think there will be great strides in these areas in the coming year."

"The election and medicine are only two areas where we will feel the impact of AI, which is coming into its own as an emerging technology," Sahota says. "We are likely to see it help combine tools such as block chain, virtual reality and artificial reality. For example, I envision a virtual reality courtroom where a law student interacts with an AI 'judge,' opposing counsel and jury. AI simulation is not only more 'real world' but has great variability, meaning each time the VR module is used, it's different. There's no memorization or 'cheat sheet' for the law student. It's a dynamic, highly interactive learning module and 2020 will start the wave of convergence: combining these technologies together.

About Neil Sahota: Neil Sahota is a futurist and leading expert on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and other next generation technologies. He is the author of Own the AI Revolution (McGraw Hill) and works with the United Nations on the AI for Good initiative. Sahota is also an IBM Master Inventor, former leader of the IBM Watson Group and professor at the University of California/Irvine. His work spans multiple industries, including legal services, healthcare, life sciences, retail, travel, transportation, energy, utilities, automotive, telecommunications, media, and government.

