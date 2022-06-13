Artificial Intelligence in Diabetes Management Market Size & Share To Hit USD 600 Mn, Globally, by 2028 at a 33% CAGR: Industry Trends, Demand, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report By ZMR

NEW YORK, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global artificial intelligence in diabetes management market was at a market value of $93m in 2021 and is projected to reach over $600m by 2020. The global market is expected to register a CAGR of 33% during the forecast period. The market report is an indispensable guide on growth factors, challenges, restraints, and opportunities in the global artificial intelligence in the diabetes management marketplace. The competitive and geographical landscape is well elaborated in the report.

Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Artificial Intelligence in Diabetes Management Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Artificial Intelligence in Diabetes Management Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 33 % (2022-2028).

Through the primary research, it was established that the Artificial Intelligence in Diabetes Management Market was valued approximately USD 93 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 600 Million by 2028.

Million in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly Million by 2028. North America accounts for the largest share of the global artificial intelligence in the diabetes management market due to the ongoing innovations in artificial intelligence-based services.

accounts for the largest share of the global artificial intelligence in the diabetes management market due to the ongoing innovations in artificial intelligence-based services. The growing awareness among consumers regarding the availability of smart devices for managing diabetes will further contribute to the growth of the regional market.

Prominent market players are launching innovative products in the market to expand the market base, which is likely to further develop the regional market.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as "Artificial Intelligence In Diabetes Management Market By Technique ( Intelligent Data Analysis And Case-Based Reasoning), By Device (Insulin Delivery Devices, Glucose Monitoring Devices, And Diagnostic Devices) And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028." into their research database.

Artificial Intelligence in Diabetes Management Market: Overview

Artificial intelligence and machine learning have incredibly expanded the potential in the field of diabetes care. The AI-based management techniques in the field of diabetes mellitus are transforming rapidly with a goal to lower the prevalence of cases associated with diabetes 1 and 2. However, the application of artificial intelligence-based technology, particularly in self-managing diabetes, is crucial for enhancing the quality of life, boosting metabolic control, and for timely intervention for the patient population. Additionally, data-driven decisions help better manage diabetes.

Industry Dynamics:

Artificial Intelligence in Diabetes Management Market: Growth Drivers

Growing diabetes cases will drive the growth of the global market.

The growing cases of diabetes all around the globe is one of the primary reasons fueling the growth of global artificial intelligence in the diabetes management market. However, such an increasing rate of diabetes can be attributed to the sedentary lifestyle of people and rapid urbanization globally. Additionally, the growing funding from private and government organizations is fueling the research and development activities to develop advanced solutions in diabetes management will further boost the growth rate. Artificial intelligent applications have vast clinical potential in preventing diabetes and educating people regarding their lifestyle. It also guides users regarding their exercise regime, dietary habits, and insulin injection schedules. The growing morbidity and mortality cases in several regions due to diabetes are fostering the large-scale adoption of artificial intelligence in diabetes management.

Artificial Intelligence in Diabetes Management Market: Restraints

· Lack of awareness among people is likely to restrain the growth of the global market.

Consumers are not aware of the innovative solutions available in the market for managing diabetes effectively. Additionally, many diabetes patients do not prefer monitoring their diabetes frequently, which is also likely to hamper the growth of the market.

Global Artificial Intelligence in Diabetes Management Market: Opportunities

Advancements in the field of artificial intelligence are likely to create new avenues in the global market.

The ongoing innovation and development activities in the field of artificial intelligence are likely to create new lucrative growth opportunities in the global artificial intelligence in the diabetes management market. Also, the integration of advanced technology with healthcare facilities will further expand the potential of the global market.

Global Artificial Intelligence in Diabetes Management Market: Challenges

Need for high investment is a huge challenge in the global market.

Research activities and clinical trials require high investments, which limits the scope of the global market. On the other hand, the end products are also expensive. Therefore, not many consumers are willing to go with smart solutions for diabetes management.

Global Artificial Intelligence in Diabetes Management Market: Segmentation

The global artificial intelligence in the diabetes management market can be segmented into technique, device, and region.

By technique, the market can be segmented into intelligent data analysis and case-based reasoning.

By device, the market can be segmented into insulin delivery devices, glucose monitoring devices, and diagnostic devices.

List of Key Players of Artificial Intelligence in Diabetes Management Market:

Vodafone Group Plc

Tidepool

IBM Corporation

Google Inc.

Glooko Inc.

Diabnext

Apple Inc.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 93 Million Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 600 Million Growth Rate CAGR of almost 33 % 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Million), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Vodafone Group Plc, Tidepool, IBM Corporation, Google Inc., Glooko Inc., Diabnext, and Apple Inc. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/3361

Recent Developments:

Medtronic, in November 2020 , introduced CGM integrated smart insulin pen in the market. The company said that the launch of the product could be integrated with Guardian Connect CGM Data.

, introduced CGM integrated smart insulin pen in the market. The company said that the launch of the product could be integrated with Guardian Connect CGM Data. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc, in January 2020 , introduced slim X2 – the new version of T. It can effectively be integrated with Dexcom G6 CGM. Also, it is the first device that can deliver automatic correction boluses, which in turn will proliferate the firm's portfolio.

Regional Dominance:

North America holds the largest share in the global market.

North America accounts for the largest share of the global artificial intelligence in the diabetes management market due to the ongoing innovations in artificial intelligence-based services. Also, the growing awareness among consumers regarding the availability of smart devices for managing diabetes will further contribute to the growth of the regional market. However, the region is in the next stage of digitalization, and therefore, concepts like robotics, machine learning, big data, artificial intelligence, and the internet of things are expanding rapidly in different fields. Prominent market players are launching innovative products in the market to expand the market base, which is likely to further develop the regional market.

Global Artificial Intelligence in Diabetes Management Market is segmented as follows:

Artificial Intelligence in Diabetes Management Market: By Technique Outlook (2022-2028)

Intelligent Data Analysis

Case-Based Reasoning

Artificial Intelligence in Diabetes Management Market: By Device Outlook (2022-2028)

Insulin Delivery Devices

Glucose Monitoring Devices

Diagnostic Devices

Artificial Intelligence in Diabetes Management Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

