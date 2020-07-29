Artificial Intelligence In Diagnostics Market Worth $3.0 Billion By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global artificial intelligence in diagnostics market size is expected to reach USD 3.0 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 32.3%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increase in the number of healthcare Artificial Intelligence (AI) diagnostic startups coupled with huge investments by venture capitalist firms to develop innovative technologies that allow fast and effective diagnostic procedures due to continuous increase in number of patients suffering from chronic diseases supports the growth of the market. Around 33.3% of all healthcare AI SaaS companies are engaged in developing diagnostics, making it largest focus area for startups in the market.

Growing investments and funding for AI in healthcare is also one of the key factors driving the market. For instance, in 2016, the U.S.-based startup, PathAI, secured USD 75.2 million investment for developing machine learning technology that assists pathologists in making more precise diagnosis. Rising investments in AI diagnosis-based startups is one of the key indicators that depicts upcoming opportunities.

Key suggestions from the report:

Software emerged as leading component segment in 2019 with a revenue share of 38.6% in the market

The neurology segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2019, whereas radiology segment is projected to expand at fastest CAGR during the forecast period

North America accounted for the largest share due to growing adoption of healthcare IT solutions in medical diagnosis and presence of well-established healthcare sector in the region.

Read 150 page research report with ToC on "Artificial Intelligence In Diagnostics Market Size, Share And Trends Analysis Report By Component (Software, Hardware, Services), By Diagnosis Type, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/artificial-intelligence-diagnostics-market

Moreover, increasing adoption of AI technology by hospitals and research centers for clinical diagnosis purpose is another factor propelling market growth. For instance, in July 2018, two national research institutes in Japan succeeded in implementing AI technology for detecting early stage stomach cancer with high precision rate of 95.0% for healthy tissues and 80.0% for cancer tissues. According to National Cancer Centre and Riken, AI technology took 0.004 seconds to identify whether obtained endoscopic image contains normal stomach tissue or early stage cancer tissue. Growing awareness regarding the technology is expected to boost the usage of AI in medical procedures.

Grand View Research has segmented the artificial intelligence in diagnostics market on the basis of component, diagnosis type, and region:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Diagnostics Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2027)

Software



Hardware



Services

Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Diagnostics Diagnosis Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2027)

Cardiology



Oncology



Pathology



Radiology



Chest and Lung



Neurology



Others

Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Diagnostics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain





Russia



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





Australia





Singapore





South Korea



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina



Middle East & Africa (MEA)

& (MEA)

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

List of Key Players of Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Diagnostics Market

Aidoc



AliveCor



GE Healthcare



Imagen Technologies



Vuno Inc.



IDx Technologies Inc.



Siemens Healthcare GmbH



Neural Analytics



Riverain Technologies,



Zebra Medical Vision

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.