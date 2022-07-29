Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market worth $67.4 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Browse in-depth TOC on "AI in healthcare Market"

163 – Tables

52 – Figures

252 – Pages

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=54679303

The services segment is projected to foresee highest CAGR during the forecast period

AI is a complex method as it requires the implementation of sophisticated algorithms for a wide range of applications in patient data and risk analysis, lifestyle management and monitoring, precision medicine, inpatient care and hospital management, medical imaging and diagnostics, drug discovery, and virtual assistants, among others. Hence, for the successful deployment of AI, there is a need for deployment and integration, and support and maintenance services. Big technology companies such as Microsoft (US), and Google (US) are providing cloud services for AI in healthcare applications.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=54679303

Machine learning technology to hold largest size of AIin healthcare market during the forecast period

ML is being implemented in healthcare to deal with large volumes of data, where the time previously dedicated to poring over charts and spreadsheets is now being used to seek intelligent ways to automate data analysis. It is used to streamline administrative processes in hospitals, map and treat infectious diseases, and personalize medical treatments. Machine learning includes various technologies, such as deep learning, supervised learning, unsupervised learning, and reinforcement learning.

The key players operating in the artificial intelligence in healthcare market

IncludeIntel (US),

Koninklijke Philips ( Netherlands ),

), Microsoft (US),

IBM (US),

Siemens Healthineers ( Germany ).

Europe region is expected to create high market opportunity in artificial intelligence in healthcare market during the forecast period.

The major factors driving the growth of the market in the region include the surging adoption of AI-based tools in R&D for drug discovery, favorable government initiatives to encourage technological developments in the field of AI and robotics, growing EMR adoption leading to the generation of large volumes of patient data, increasing venture capital funding, rising healthcare expenditure, and growing geriatric population.

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market by Offering (Hardware, Software, and Services), Industry, Application, Technology (Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Context-aware Computing, Computer Vision), & Region (2022-2027)

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:



Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/artificial-intelligence-healthcare-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/artificial-intelligence-healthcare.asp

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868985/AI_IN_HEALTHCARE_MARKET.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets