Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market Worth $16.7 Billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market by Offering (Hardware, Software, and Services), Technology (Machine Learning, Computer Vision, Context-Aware Computing, and NLP), Application, End-user Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market is expected to be valued at USD 1.1 billion in 2020 and is likely to reach USD 16.7 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 57.2% during the forecast period. The major drivers for the market are the increasing number of large and complex datasets (often known as big data), evolving Industrial IoT and automation, improving computing power, and increasing venture capital investments.

The hardware segment in the AI in manufacturing market projected to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period

The hardware segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2026. Most of the AI hardware manufacturers have been in the business of providing the same hardware components for other technologies such as connected cars, machine vision cameras, and IoT for a long time. This will enable the companies to transfer the technology easily and accordingly develop the AI hardware. Moreover, the increasing participation of startups in AI hardware is complementing the growth of the hardware segment.

Quality control application of AI in manufacturing market to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period

The quality control application is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Governments impose regulations on maintaining the quality according to certain benchmarks; for instance, the USD Food and Drug Administration (FDA) imposes stringent guidelines to regulate the quality of pharmaceutical products in accordance with the Current Good Manufacturing Practices (CGMPs). The growing use of robotics and deep learning technology in the manufacturing industry is expected to drive the growth of the AI in manufacturing market for the quality control application

AI in manufacturing market in APAC projected to grow at highest CAGR from 2020 to 2026

The AI in manufacturing market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during 2020–2026. The presence of a large number of industries, especially in countries such as China, India, and Taiwan is resulting in the adoption of AI in the manufacturing sector in APAC. The increasing adoption of AI-based robots is also fueling the market's growth in this region.

NVIDIA Corporation (US), IBM Corporation (US), Alphabet Inc. (Google) (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Intel Corporation (US), Siemens AG (Germany), General Electric Company (US), General Vision Inc. (US), Progress Software Corporation (US), Micron Technology Inc., (US), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Sight Machine (US), Cisco Systems Inc., (US), and SAP SE (Germany) are the prominent players of AI in manufacturing market.

