Artificial Intelligence in Security Market to grow by USD 16.23 Bn by 2026, Rapid Increase In The Use Of Mobile And Other Connected Devices to Boost Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The artificial intelligence in security market size is expected to grow by USD 16.23 billion during 2021-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 26.84% during the forecast period. 33% of the market growth will originate from Europe.

Artificial Intelligence in Security Market 2022-2026: Parent Market Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Artificial Intelligence in Security Market 2022-2026

Technavio categorizes global artificial intelligence (AI) in the security market as a part of the global information technology (IT) spending market. The parent global IT spending market covers revenue generated from the sales and subscription of IT services, communications services, cloud services, IT hardware, and IT software. Technavio calculates the global IT spending market size based on various IT solutions spending by various end-user industries such as healthcare; banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI); retail; transportation; media and entertainment; and construction.

Artificial intelligence in Security Market Value Chain Analysis

The end-to-end understanding of the value chain is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

The value chain of the internet and direct marketing retail market includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Service

Support activities

Innovation

Artificial Intelligence in Security Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our artificial intelligence in security market report covers the following areas:

One of the main factors boosting artificial intelligence (AI) in security market growth is the rapid rise in the use of mobile and other connected devices. The sales volume of connected devices, including routers, tablets, and smartwatches, is rising with the introduction of AI, machine learning, and high-end data networks. The security system for IoT devices is weak and susceptible to hacker attacks. IoT devices are not made to stop risks like hacking. As a result, hackers may target these devices to steal usernames and passwords and get access to other sensitive data.

In order to secure the data on IoT devices, AI risk management is essential. The study identifies the increasing demand for cloud-based applications as one of the prime reasons driving artificial intelligence in security market growth during the next few years.

Artificial Intelligence in Security Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Artificial Intelligence in Security Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Artificial Intelligence in Security Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Acalvio Technologies inc.

BlackBerry Ltd.

Broadcom inc.

Cisco Systems inc.

Darktrace Holdings Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

intel Corp.

international Business Machines Corp.

Micron Technology inc.

NVIDIA Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Palo Alto Networks inc.

Artificial Intelligence in Security Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist artificial intelligence in security market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the artificial intelligence in security market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of artificial intelligence in the security market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the development of artificial intelligence in security market vendors

Artificial Intelligence In Security Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 26.84% Market growth 2022-2026 $16.23 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 24.57 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Acalvio Technologies Inc., BlackBerry Ltd., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Darktrace Holdings Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Micron Technology Inc., NVIDIA Corp., Oracle Corp., Palo Alto Networks Inc., RELX Plc, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Securonix, SparkCognition, Thomson Reuters Corp., and Xilinx Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

