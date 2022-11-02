Artificial Intelligence in Security Market to grow by USD 16.23 Bn by 2026, Rapid Increase In The Use Of Mobile And Other Connected Devices to Boost Growth - Technavio

Nov 02, 2022, 05:30 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The artificial intelligence in security market size is expected to grow by USD 16.23 billion during 2021-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 26.84% during the forecast period. 33% of the market growth will originate from Europe.
Technavio categorizes global artificial intelligence (AI) in the security market as a part of the global information technology (IT) spending market. The parent global IT spending market covers revenue generated from the sales and subscription of IT services, communications services, cloud services, IT hardware, and IT software. Technavio calculates the global IT spending market size based on various IT solutions spending by various end-user industries such as healthcare; banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI); retail; transportation; media and entertainment; and construction.
The end-to-end understanding of the value chain is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.
The value chain of the internet and direct marketing retail market includes the following core components:
- Inputs
- Inbound logistics
- Operations
- Outbound logistics
- Marketing and sales
- Service
- Support activities
- Innovation
To unlock information about vendor drive costs and customer service, download our free sample report.
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our artificial intelligence in security market report covers the following areas:
- Artificial Intelligence in Security Market size
- Artificial Intelligence in Security Market trends
- Artificial Intelligence in Security Market industry analysis
One of the main factors boosting artificial intelligence (AI) in security market growth is the rapid rise in the use of mobile and other connected devices. The sales volume of connected devices, including routers, tablets, and smartwatches, is rising with the introduction of AI, machine learning, and high-end data networks. The security system for IoT devices is weak and susceptible to hacker attacks. IoT devices are not made to stop risks like hacking. As a result, hackers may target these devices to steal usernames and passwords and get access to other sensitive data.
In order to secure the data on IoT devices, AI risk management is essential. The study identifies the increasing demand for cloud-based applications as one of the prime reasons driving artificial intelligence in security market growth during the next few years.
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Artificial Intelligence in Security Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Artificial Intelligence in Security Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
- Acalvio Technologies inc.
- BlackBerry Ltd.
- Broadcom inc.
- Cisco Systems inc.
- Darktrace Holdings Ltd.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
- intel Corp.
- international Business Machines Corp.
- Micron Technology inc.
- NVIDIA Corp.
- Oracle Corp.
- Palo Alto Networks inc.
Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Buy Sample Report.
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will assist artificial intelligence in security market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the artificial intelligence in security market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of artificial intelligence in the security market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the development of artificial intelligence in security market vendors
Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.
Related Reports:
Intranet Software Market by Deployment, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the intranet software market segmentation by deployment (on-premise and cloud-based), application (BFSI, telecom, retail and e-commerce, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).
Global Social Media Management Software Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the social media management software market segmentation by deployment (cloud-based and on-premises) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).
|
Artificial Intelligence In Security Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 26.84%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$16.23 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
24.57
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
Europe at 33%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Acalvio Technologies Inc., BlackBerry Ltd., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Darktrace Holdings Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Micron Technology Inc., NVIDIA Corp., Oracle Corp., Palo Alto Networks Inc., RELX Plc, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Securonix, SparkCognition, Thomson Reuters Corp., and Xilinx Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market Overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Deployment
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Deployment - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Deployment - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Deployment
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Deployment
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Deployment
- 5.3 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on On-premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on On-premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Deployment
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Deployment ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 87: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Broadcom Inc.
- Exhibit 89: Broadcom Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 90: Broadcom Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 91: Broadcom Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 92: Broadcom Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 93: Broadcom Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.4 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
- Exhibit 94: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 95: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 96: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 97: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 98: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Segment focus
- 10.5 Intel Corp.
- Exhibit 99: Intel Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 100: Intel Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 101: Intel Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 102: Intel Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 103: Intel Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.6 International Business Machines Corp.
- Exhibit 104: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 105: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 106: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 107: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.7 Micron Technology Inc.
- Exhibit 108: Micron Technology Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 109: Micron Technology Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 110: Micron Technology Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 111: Micron Technology Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.8 NVIDIA Corp.
- Exhibit 112: NVIDIA Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 113: NVIDIA Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 114: NVIDIA Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 115: NVIDIA Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 116: NVIDIA Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.9 Palo Alto Networks Inc.
- Exhibit 117: Palo Alto Networks Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 118: Palo Alto Networks Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 119: Palo Alto Networks Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 120: Palo Alto Networks Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.10 RELX Plc
- Exhibit 121: RELX Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 122: RELX Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 123: RELX Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 124: RELX Plc - Segment focus
- 10.11 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 125: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 126: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 127: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 128: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 129: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.12 Xilinx Inc.
- Exhibit 130: Xilinx Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 131: Xilinx Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 132: Xilinx Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 133: Xilinx Inc. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 134: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 135: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 136: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 137: Research methodology
- Exhibit 138: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 139: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 140: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article