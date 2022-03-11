Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market in China to grow at a CAGR of 40.54% by 2026| Evolving Opportunities with Accenture Plc & Alphabet Inc.|Technavio

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the rise in investments and R&D in AI startups, the adoption of AI for enhancing consumer services and satisfaction, and the demand for greater visibility and transparency into supply chain data and processes. However, the shortage of AI technology experts is hindering market growth.

Company Profiles

The artificial intelligence market in supply chain in China is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as price, quality, brand identity, technology, and distribution to compete in the market. Some of the companies covered in this report are Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Dynamo management Co. LLC, General Electric Co., International Business Machines Corp., Intel Corp., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., and Siemens AG etc.

Few companies with key offerings

Accenture Plc - The company provides supply chain analytics and AI in driving relevance, resilience, and responsibility.

Alphabet Inc. - The company offers supply chain twin and pulse which is building a digital representation of the supply chain with end-to-end visibility.

Dynamo management Co. LLC - The company caters the supply chain management with AI-powered software.

General Electric Co., - The company offers avitas system which will use predictive data analytics, robotics, and artificial intelligence to deliver advanced inspection services to the oil and gas and supply chain.

International Business Machines Corp - The company offers supply chain management is the handling of the entire production flow of a good or service.

The company offers supply chain management is the handling of the entire production flow of a good or service. To know about all major vendors with their key offerings - Download a free sample now!

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the artificial intelligence in supply chain market in China report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation Analysis

By End-user , the market is classified into automotive, retail, consumer-packaged goods, food and beverages, and others.

, the market is classified into automotive, retail, consumer-packaged goods, food and beverages, and others. By Component, the market is classified into hardware, software, and services.

Artificial Intelligence In Supply Chain Market In China Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 40.54% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 5.92 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 34.82 Regional analysis China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Dynamo management Co. LLC, General Electric Co., International Business Machines Corp., Intel Corp., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., and Siemens AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

Exhibit 03: Key Finding 5

Exhibit 04: Key Finding 6

Exhibit 05: Key Finding 7

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 06: Parent market

Exhibit 07: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 08: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 09: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 10: China - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 11: China market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 12: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 13: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 14: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 15: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 16: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 17: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 18: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 19: End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 20: Comparison by End-user

5.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 21: Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 22: Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 23: Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 24: Retail - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Consumer-packaged goods - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 25: Consumer-packaged goods - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: Consumer-packaged goods - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 27: Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: Food and beverages - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 31: Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Component

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 32: Component - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Component

Exhibit 33: Comparison by Component

6.3 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 34: Hardware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 35: Hardware - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 37: Software - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 38: Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 39: Services - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Component

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Component

7. Customer landscape

7.1 Overview

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 41: Customer landscape?

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Rise in investments and R&D in AI startups

8.1.2 Adoption of AI for enhancing consumer services and satisfaction

8.1.3 Demand for greater visibility and transparency into supply chain data and processes

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Shortage of AI technology experts

8.2.2 Issues related to data security

8.2.3 Complexity in deploying AI technology in supply chain operations

Exhibit 42: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Increased availability of cloud-based applications

8.3.2 Analyzing IoT data faster

8.3.3 Increasing number of strategic partnerships and acquisitions

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 43: Vendor landscape

9.2 Vendor Disruption

Exhibit 44: Landscape disruption?

Exhibit 45: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 46: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 47: Market positioning of vendors?

10.3 Accenture Plc

Exhibit 48: Accenture Plc - Overview

Exhibit 49: Accenture Plc - Business segments

Exhibit 50: Accenture Plc - Key offerings

Exhibit 51: Accenture Plc - Segment focus

10.4 Alphabet Inc.

Exhibit 52: Alphabet Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 53: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 54: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 55: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Dynamo management Co. LLC

Exhibit 56: Dynamo management Co. LLC - Overview

Exhibit 57: Dynamo management Co. LLC - Product and service

Exhibit 58: Dynamo management Co. LLC - Key offerings

10.6 General Electric Co.

Exhibit 59: General Electric Co. - Overview

Exhibit 60: General Electric Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 61: General Electric Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 62: General Electric Co. - Segment focus

10.7 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 63: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 64: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 65: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 66: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 Intel Corp.

Exhibit 67: Intel Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 68: Intel Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 69: Intel Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 70: Intel Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 71: Microsoft Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 72: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 73: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 74: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 NVIDIA Corp.

Exhibit 75: NVIDIA Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 76: NVIDIA Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 77: NVIDIA Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 78: NVIDIA Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 Salesforce.com Inc.

Exhibit 79: Salesforce.com Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 80: Salesforce.com Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 81: Salesforce.com Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 Siemens AG

Exhibit 82: Siemens AG - Overview

Exhibit 83: Siemens AG - Business segments

Exhibit 84: Siemens AG - Key offerings

Exhibit 85: Siemens AG - Segment focus

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 86:Currency conversion rates for US$?

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 87: Research Methodology

Exhibit 88: Validation techniques employed for market sizing?

Exhibit 89: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 90: List of abbreviations

