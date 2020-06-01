Artificial Intelligence in the Global Homes & Buildings Industry, Forecast to 2030

NEW YORK, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Homes & buildings is a technology-driven industry that is witnessing innovation at a rapid pace, especially in Artificial Intelligence (AI) through machine learning and deep learning capabilities.Both leading and emerging participants in this space are strongly competing to secure a customer base and maximise their revenue potential.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05903493/?utm_source=PRN This study identifies the top AI applications in the homes & buildings industry offering growth opportunities to participants in different verticals and countries.It also highlights the top AI solution providers that contribute more than 95% of the market revenue and the companies to watch (as they have the potential to change the industry dynamics going forward).

The analyst estimates the value generated by AI in the homes & buildings industry at $6.08 billion in 2020.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05903493/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

Contact Clare: [email protected] US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

