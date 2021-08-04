Artificial Intelligence Increases Document Processing Efficiency 350% for California-Based Workers' Compensation Defense Firm

"I can validate all our mail and incoming faxes—for30+ attorneys in ten offices—before the end of the day, by myself."

Foundation AI Extract Filer, a document intake automation platform, uses artificial intelligence (AI) to process inbound documents—like physical mail, email, faxes, and large files—directly into electronic document management systems faster, cheaper, and more accurately.

Document Process Efficiency Has Improved FSML's Operations

"Completing the entire document filing process was simply too arduous," shared Aimee Lynne Haverlah, Staff Administrator of FSML's flagship Westlake Village office. "The entire process could take up to five days, especially if an assistant was out of the office or we were swamped with new referrals and sub-in files."

Haverlah continued, "Foundation AI allowed us to create a highly efficient centralized mail system across our ten offices. We've increased our document processing by 350% since implementing Foundation AI."

Foundation AI Helps Increase FSML's Profitability

Improving efficiencies and productivity for the operations and administrative teams were parts of the original business driver, but Foundation AI Extract Filer also enabled FSML to increase firm profitability.

"By sharply reducing the number of hours needed to process the mail, our secretaries and other team members are spending more hours performing meaningful work," Haverlah said. "Not only are these tasks billable for the firm, but they also add value to the process and improve outcomes for our clients."

AI Drives Ongoing System Improvements

"I timed myself this morning," commented Mary Sinacori, FSML Staff Administrator. "I couldn't believe how quickly I was able to process a large new file referral, and it was so easy—not stressful like it was before Foundation AI. We're opening more than three times as many new files per week using the system. I can validate all our mail and incoming faxes—for more than 30 attorneys in our ten offices—well before the end of the day, all by myself."

The system even sends email alerts to attorneys, assistants, and staff automatically, depending on the type of document and according to FSML's internal business rules.

AI Adds to a Bright Future for Floyd Skeren Manukian Langevin, LLP

Improving the caliber of service delivered to clients and providing opportunities for team members to do more stimulating and value contributing work is expected to create just as much, if not more, value to the firm.

"Of course, the other partners and I love that we are reducing non-billable hours while increasing billable hours," stated John B. Floyd, Senior Partner. "But Foundation AI is helping to improve our ability to provide outstanding legal defense to our clients. Our clients are paying for our legal expertise, not our paper sorting bona fides. Additionally, we see the opportunity to attract talent and retain the talent we already have by providing the time and space for our team members to learn new skills that will grow their careers and contribute to the success of the firm."

"Foundation AI Exact Filer solution has been an outstanding contribution, and we're excited to collaborate with Foundation AI on future development and innovations in the legal tech category," Floyd commented in closing.

To learn how Floyd Skeren Manukian Langevin, LLP achieved a 350% increase in document processing efficiency with Foundation AI Extract Filer, read the complete case study.

