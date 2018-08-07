Artificial Intelligence is the new Hi-Tech Game Changer for Lawyers.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ROSS Intelligence is changing the way attorneys are able to navigate through the cumbersome legal research process.

ROSS Cofounder and CEO Andrew Arruda saw a need to change the delivery of legal services, and teamed up with his cofounders to bring the power of cutting edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) to the law. As a trained litigator, Arruda is uniquely suited to understand how natural language processing and machine learning can enhance the services law firms like Pierce Bainbridge deliver to their clients.

By streamlining the legal research process, ROSS Intelligence's technology enables attorneys to find the most effective answers and arguments. Lawsuits are built on finding established legal precedents, and ROSS Intelligence delivers a plethora of on-point case law, regulatory and statutory information instantly. This is a revolutionary change. Before, lawyers had to spend endless time on legacy systems that were built from outdated technology. The result? Thousands of billable hours which clients no longer want to pay for.

Pierce Bainbridge is the ideal candidate for such a partnership with ROSS. Renowned for its ability to handle complex legal matters fast and efficiently, Pierce Bainbridge has always sought the most cutting-edge technology. The firm has dedicated itself to improving the way law firms operate, and now, ROSS Intelligence is helping them take yet another unprecedented step forward.

"Pierce Bainbridge is exactly the kind of firm that we have aimed to partner with as our next wave of litigation-focused competitive research tools are being released" said Andrew Arruda, CEO and co-founder of ROSS Intelligence. "By building off of our core natural language processing technology, we're now entering a new era of legal innovation, where nimble, technology focused firms can not only go up against, but in fact beat much larger law firms in bet-the-company litigation, on behalf of their clients. It's certainly an exciting time in law and an exciting time for the entire team at ROSS Intelligence as we build out technology that accomplishes the previously impossible."

Not only is the ROSS software concise, it's also intuitive, setting it apart from outdated legacy research tools. It goes far beyond simple review and can handle high level advisory tasks and complex legal matters. This is truly AI at its best. Litigators using ROSS are immediately alerted of relevant information pertaining to their cases, from both published and unpublished law. Attorneys at Pierce Bainbridge were quick to see the huge value and potential. In the hands of skilled litigators, ROSS Intelligence's technology offers a decisive competitive advantage over opponents.

While most legal research, and most law firms, are stuck in the 20th century, ROSS Intelligence launches firms like Pierce Bainbridge into the next level with its 21st century AI research technology. Clients have an immediate and distinct advantage both in and out of the courtroom when combining ROSS technology and a forward-thinking firm like Pierce Bainbridge.

"Pierce Bainbridge prides itself on operating with the latest technology to achieve the highest efficiency possible," said John Pierce, founder and Managing Partner of Pierce Bainbridge. "As a former platoon leader in the U.S. Army, I know how important technological advantages like this can be when executed with precision. Our firm is consistently recognized as being the most intelligent and efficient in the practice of law, and much of that is because of our embrace of technologies like ROSS Intelligence."

