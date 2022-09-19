Artificial Intelligence Market in the Education Sector 2026, Increasing Demand For ITS to Boost Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Artificial Intelligence Market in the Education Sector is expected to grow by USD 374.3 million during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 48.15% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The increasing demand for ITS will offer immense growth opportunities, and security and privacy concerns will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Artificial Intelligence Market in the Education Sector in US 2022-2026

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Increasing demand for it has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, security and privacy concerns might hamper the market growth.

Artificial Intelligence Market in the Education Segmentation

End-user

Higher Education



K-12

Type

Learner Model



Pedagogical Model



Domain Model

Artificial Intelligence Market in the Education Sector Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our artificial intelligence market in the education sector report covers the following areas:

Artificial Intelligence Market in the Education Sector size

Artificial Intelligence Market in the Education Sector trends

Artificial Intelligence Market in the Education Sector industry analysis

This study identifies increased emphasis on chatbots as one of the prime reasons driving the artificial intelligence market in the education sector growth during the next few years.

Artificial Intelligence Market in the Education Sector Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Artificial Intelligence Market in the Education Sector, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Artificial Intelligence Market in the Education Sector are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Alphabet Inc.

Carnegie Learning Inc.

Century-Tech Ltd.

Cognii

DreamBox Learning Inc.

Fishtree Inc.

Intellinetics Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Jenzabar Inc

John Wiley and Sons Inc.

LAIX Inc.

McGraw Hill Education Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Nuance Communications Inc.

Pearson Plc

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings

Artificial Intelligence Market in the Education Sector Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist the artificial intelligence market in the education sector growth during the next five years

Estimation of the artificial intelligence market in the education sector size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the artificial intelligence market in the education sector

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the artificial intelligence market in the education sector vendors

Artificial Intelligence Market In The Education Sector Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 48.15% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 374.3 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 46.6 Regional analysis US Performing market contribution North America at 100% Key consumer countries US Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Carnegie Learning Inc., Century-Tech Ltd., Cognii, DreamBox Learning Inc., Fishtree Inc., Intellinetics Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Jenzabar Inc, John Wiley and Sons Inc., LAIX Inc., McGraw Hill Education Inc., Microsoft Corp., Nuance Communications Inc., Pearson Plc, PleIQ Smart Toys Spa, Providence Equity Partners LLC, Quantum Adaptive Learning LLC, Tangible Play Inc., and True Group Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Industrials" Research Reports

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 07: Parent market



Exhibit 08: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 11: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 12: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 13: Chart on US: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on US: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 16: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 21: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 23: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 24: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Higher education - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26: Chart on Higher education - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Higher education - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 28: Chart on Higher education - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Higher education - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 K -12 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

-12 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 30: Chart on K-12 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on K-12 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: Chart on K-12 - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on K-12 - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 35: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 37: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Learner model - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 39: Chart on Learner model - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Learner model - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Chart on Learner model - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Learner model - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Pedagogical model - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 43: Chart on Pedagogical model - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Pedagogical model - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Chart on Pedagogical model - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Pedagogical model - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Domain model - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 47: Chart on Domain model - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Domain model - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Domain model - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Domain model - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 51: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 52: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 53: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 54: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 55: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 56: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 57: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 58: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Cognii

Exhibit 59: Cognii - Overview



Exhibit 60: Cognii - Product / Service



Exhibit 61: Cognii - Key offerings

10.4 DreamBox Learning Inc.

Exhibit 62: DreamBox Learning Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 63: DreamBox Learning Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 64: DreamBox Learning Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 65: DreamBox Learning Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 66: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 67: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 68: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 69: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

10.6 John Wiley and Sons Inc.

Exhibit 70: John Wiley and Sons Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 71: John Wiley and Sons Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 72: John Wiley and Sons Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 73: John Wiley and Sons Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 McGraw Hill Education Inc.

Exhibit 74: McGraw Hill Education Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 75: McGraw Hill Education Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 76: McGraw Hill Education Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 77: McGraw Hill Education Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 78: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 79: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 80: Microsoft Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 81: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 82: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Nuance Communications Inc.

Exhibit 83: Nuance Communications Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 84: Nuance Communications Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 85: Nuance Communications Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 86: Nuance Communications Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 Pearson Plc

Exhibit 87: Pearson Plc - Overview



Exhibit 88: Pearson Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 89: Pearson Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 90: Pearson Plc - Segment focus

10.11 Providence Equity Partners LLC

Exhibit 91: Providence Equity Partners LLC - Overview



Exhibit 92: Providence Equity Partners LLC - Business segments



Exhibit 93: Providence Equity Partners LLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 94: Providence Equity Partners LLC - Segment focus

10.12 Quantum Adaptive Learning LLC

Exhibit 95: Quantum Adaptive Learning LLC - Overview



Exhibit 96: Quantum Adaptive Learning LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 97: Quantum Adaptive Learning LLC - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 98: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 99: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 100: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 101: Research methodology



Exhibit 102: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 103: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 104: List of abbreviations

