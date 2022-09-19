Artificial Intelligence Market in the Education Sector 2026, Increasing Demand For ITS to Boost Growth - Technavio

Sep 19, 2022, 03:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Artificial Intelligence Market in the Education Sector is expected to grow by USD 374.3 million during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 48.15% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The increasing demand for ITS will offer immense growth opportunities, and security and privacy concerns will challenge the growth of the market participants.
To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Increasing demand for it has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, security and privacy concerns might hamper the market growth. Buy Sample Report.
- End-user
- Higher Education
- K-12
- Type
- Learner Model
- Pedagogical Model
- Domain Model
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our artificial intelligence market in the education sector report covers the following areas:
- Artificial Intelligence Market in the Education Sector size
- Artificial Intelligence Market in the Education Sector trends
- Artificial Intelligence Market in the Education Sector industry analysis
This study identifies increased emphasis on chatbots as one of the prime reasons driving the artificial intelligence market in the education sector growth during the next few years. Request Free Sample Report.
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Artificial Intelligence Market in the Education Sector, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Artificial Intelligence Market in the Education Sector are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
- Alphabet Inc.
- Carnegie Learning Inc.
- Century-Tech Ltd.
- Cognii
- DreamBox Learning Inc.
- Fishtree Inc.
- Intellinetics Inc.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Jenzabar Inc
- John Wiley and Sons Inc.
- LAIX Inc.
- McGraw Hill Education Inc.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Nuance Communications Inc.
- Pearson Plc
Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will assist the artificial intelligence market in the education sector growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the artificial intelligence market in the education sector size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the artificial intelligence market in the education sector
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the artificial intelligence market in the education sector vendors
|
Artificial Intelligence Market In The Education Sector Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 48.15%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$ 374.3 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
46.6
|
Regional analysis
|
US
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 100%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Alphabet Inc., Carnegie Learning Inc., Century-Tech Ltd., Cognii, DreamBox Learning Inc., Fishtree Inc., Intellinetics Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Jenzabar Inc, John Wiley and Sons Inc., LAIX Inc., McGraw Hill Education Inc., Microsoft Corp., Nuance Communications Inc., Pearson Plc, PleIQ Smart Toys Spa, Providence Equity Partners LLC, Quantum Adaptive Learning LLC, Tangible Play Inc., and True Group Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 07: Parent market
- Exhibit 08: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 10: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 11: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 12: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 13: Chart on US: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on US: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 21: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 22: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 23: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Comparison by End-user
- 5.3 Higher education - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Higher education - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Higher education - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Higher education - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Higher education - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 K-12 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 30: Chart on K-12 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on K-12 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: Chart on K-12 - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on K-12 - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)
6 Market Segmentation by Type
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 35: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 36: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 37: Chart on Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 38: Data Table on Comparison by Type
- 6.3 Learner model - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 39: Chart on Learner model - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Data Table on Learner model - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 41: Chart on Learner model - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 42: Data Table on Learner model - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.4 Pedagogical model - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 43: Chart on Pedagogical model - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Data Table on Pedagogical model - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 45: Chart on Pedagogical model - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 46: Data Table on Pedagogical model - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.5 Domain model - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 47: Chart on Domain model - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on Domain model - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 49: Chart on Domain model - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 50: Data Table on Domain model - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.6 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 51: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)
7 Customer Landscape
- 7.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 52: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 53: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 54: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 55: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 56: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 57: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 58: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Cognii
- Exhibit 59: Cognii - Overview
- Exhibit 60: Cognii - Product / Service
- Exhibit 61: Cognii - Key offerings
- 10.4 DreamBox Learning Inc.
- Exhibit 62: DreamBox Learning Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 63: DreamBox Learning Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 64: DreamBox Learning Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 65: DreamBox Learning Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.5 International Business Machines Corp.
- Exhibit 66: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 67: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 68: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 69: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.6 John Wiley and Sons Inc.
- Exhibit 70: John Wiley and Sons Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 71: John Wiley and Sons Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 72: John Wiley and Sons Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 73: John Wiley and Sons Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.7 McGraw Hill Education Inc.
- Exhibit 74: McGraw Hill Education Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 75: McGraw Hill Education Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 76: McGraw Hill Education Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 77: McGraw Hill Education Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.8 Microsoft Corp.
- Exhibit 78: Microsoft Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 79: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 80: Microsoft Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 81: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 82: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.9 Nuance Communications Inc.
- Exhibit 83: Nuance Communications Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 84: Nuance Communications Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 85: Nuance Communications Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 86: Nuance Communications Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.10 Pearson Plc
- Exhibit 87: Pearson Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 88: Pearson Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 89: Pearson Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 90: Pearson Plc - Segment focus
- 10.11 Providence Equity Partners LLC
- Exhibit 91: Providence Equity Partners LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 92: Providence Equity Partners LLC - Business segments
- Exhibit 93: Providence Equity Partners LLC - Key offerings
- Exhibit 94: Providence Equity Partners LLC - Segment focus
- 10.12 Quantum Adaptive Learning LLC
- Exhibit 95: Quantum Adaptive Learning LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 96: Quantum Adaptive Learning LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 97: Quantum Adaptive Learning LLC - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 98: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 99: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 100: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 101: Research methodology
- Exhibit 102: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 103: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 104: List of abbreviations
