Artificial Intelligence Market Size to Grow by USD 715.20 Mn, Accenture Plc and Alphabet Inc. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Personalization refers to creating a unique experience for customers based on their needs, preferences, and interests to improve customer relationships and provide customized products to enhance customer satisfaction. Marketing primarily focuses on providing a suitable message to the right audience through the right channel at the right time. When this process is carried out using artificial intelligence (AI), it is called AI-based personalization. AI-based personalization uses ML, natural language processing, image recognition, and speech recognition techniques to provide customized content to customers. It is used to identify active and inactive customers for a brand.
The artificial intelligence-based personalization market size is expected to grow by USD 715.20 mn. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 19.17% during the forecast period.
- Artificial Intelligence Based Personalization Market Split by Application
- Website Personalization: This segment will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. Website personalization is widely used as an advertising method. Personalization is based on the search history and clicks made by a customer. It is an effective way to target a particular group for personalized content.
- Display ads personalization
- Social media personalization
- E-mail personalization
- Others
- Artificial Intelligence Based Personalization Market Split by Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., BloomReach Inc., Blueshift Labs Inc., H2O.ai Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., and Salesforce.com Inc. are the main players in the market. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:
- Accenture Plc - The company offers Solutions.AI for Marketing that is designed for this era of digital interactions. It brings the speed and precision of multi-touch attribution to marketing mix modeling.
- Alphabet Inc. - The company offers Amazon Personalize, which enables developers to build applications with the same machine learning technology used by Amazon.com for real-time personalized recommendations.
- Apple Inc. - The company offers an AI-Powered Digital Experience Platform for content personalization.
- BloomReach Inc. - The company offers predictive affinities to automatically choose the right content and product to every customer every time.
- Blueshift Labs Inc. - The company offers products to solve key challenges, including lead scoring, customer segmentation, optimization, and content personalization.
Artificial Intelligence Based Personalization Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.17%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 715.20 million
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth (%)
18.76
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 35%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Germany, UK, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., BloomReach Inc., Blueshift Labs Inc., H2O.ai Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., and Salesforce.com Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Website Personalization - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Display ads personalization - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Social media personalization - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- E-mail personalization - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Accenture Plc
- Alphabet Inc.
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Apple Inc.
- BloomReach Inc.
- Blueshift Labs Inc.
- H2O.ai Inc.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Salesforce.com Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
