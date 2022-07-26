Artificial Intelligence Market Size to Grow by USD 715.20 Mn, Accenture Plc and Alphabet Inc. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. View our Sample Report

Market Segmentation

Artificial Intelligence Based Personalization Market Split by Application

Website Personalization: This segment will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. Website personalization is widely used as an advertising method. Personalization is based on the search history and clicks made by a customer. It is an effective way to target a particular group for personalized content.



Display ads personalization



Social media personalization



E-mail personalization



Others

Artificial Intelligence Based Personalization Market Split by Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

Top Key players in Artificial Intelligence-Based Personalization Market

Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., BloomReach Inc., Blueshift Labs Inc., H2O.ai Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., and Salesforce.com Inc. are the main players in the market. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

Accenture Plc - The company offers Solutions.AI for Marketing that is designed for this era of digital interactions. It brings the speed and precision of multi-touch attribution to marketing mix modeling.

Alphabet Inc. - The company offers Amazon Personalize, which enables developers to build applications with the same machine learning technology used by Amazon.com for real-time personalized recommendations.

Apple Inc. - The company offers an AI-Powered Digital Experience Platform for content personalization.

BloomReach Inc. - The company offers predictive affinities to automatically choose the right content and product to every customer every time.

Blueshift Labs Inc. - The company offers products to solve key challenges, including lead scoring, customer segmentation, optimization, and content personalization.

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

What was the size of the global artificial intelligence-based personalization industry by value in 2020?

What will be the size of the global artificial intelligence-based personalization industry in 2025?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global artificial intelligence-based personalization industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global artificial intelligence-based personalization market?

