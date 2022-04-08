Artificial Intelligence Platforms Market Size to Grow by USD 17.29 Bn| Rise in demand for AI-based solutions to boost market growth| Technavio

Vendor Insights

Artificial Intelligence Platforms Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Palantir Technologies Inc.

Salesforce.com Inc.

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report .

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will account for 68 percent of market growth. In North America, the United States is the most important market for artificial intelligence platforms. The United States and Canada combined possess around 26% of all global AI-related patent applications, with IBM holding the most, followed by Microsoft and Google. The market in this area will grow at a slower pace than the markets in APAC, Europe, and MEA.

The demand for automated machine-driven decisions would aid the expansion of the artificial intelligence platforms market in North America.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, UK, Germany, Canada, and Australia are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Artificial Intelligence Platforms Market during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with the detailed analysis of the top regions. Download Free Sample Report.

Key Segment Analysis

The on-premise segment's share of the artificial intelligence platforms market will expand significantly. Large organizations with a global presence are the primary developers and users of on-premises AI platforms, with the goal of acquiring more control and ownership over their operations as well as the data generated and stored within the application. Organizations use AI and machine learning to extract and analyse large data sets containing sensitive data. As a result, such businesses prefer to operate on-premises rather than on the cloud.

View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The rising need for AI-based solutions is one of the primary reasons driving growth in the artificial intelligence platforms market. With the growing usage of robots in repetitive and dangerous jobs, end-users are looking for ways to mitigate the disadvantages of industrial automation and robotic technology. As the demand for automation and optimization of corporate operations grows, more companies are turning to AI-based solutions. The demand for AI platforms will rise in tandem with the rising demand for AI-based solutions in sectors.

However, the emergence of data privacy concerns will pose a significant challenge to the artificial intelligence platform market.

Download free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the Artificial Intelligence Platforms Market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Cloud Microservices Market: The cloud microservices market share is expected to increase by USD 1.59 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 25.1%. Download Free Sample Report.

Environment, Health and Safety (EHS) Market: The environment, health and safety (EHS) market share is expected to increase by USD 2.80 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.26%. Download Free Sample Report.

Artificial Intelligence Platforms Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 35% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 17.29 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 32.12 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 68% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Amelia US LLC, Baidu Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Digital Reasoning Systems Inc., Element AI Inc., Graphcore Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Infosys Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Nuance Communications Inc., NVIDIA Corp., Palantir Technologies Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., SoundHound Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Wipro Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Artificial Intelligence Platforms Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2: Market Characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Application software

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Software development process

2.2.3 Marketing and distribution

2.2.4 Post-selling services

3. Artificial Intelligence Platforms Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Artificial Intelligence Platforms Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Retail

Banking

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Others

Exhibit 15: End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 16: Comparison by End-user

5.3 Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 18: Retail - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Banking - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Banking - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

5.4 Banking - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Banking - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

5.4 Banking - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Banking - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 20: Banking - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 22: Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 24: Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by End-user

6. Customer landscape

Exhibit 28: Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 29: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 30: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 32: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 34: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 36: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 37: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 38: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 39: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 40: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 41: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Prevention of fraud and malicious attacks

8.1.2 Chatbots in AI

8.1.3 Increased employee productivity

8.1.4 Analyzing IoT data faster

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Shortage of AI experts

8.2.2 Low affordability

8.2.3 Regulatory hurdles in implementing AI

8.2.4 Need for quality data

Exhibit 43: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Increase in cloud-based AI services

8.3.2 Narrow AI

8.3.3 Alternative solutions to GPU for accelerating AI workloads

8.3.4 Professional services will benefit from AI

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Competitive scenario

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 40: Vendor Landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 42: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 43: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 48: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Alphabet Inc.

Exhibit 49: Alphabet Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 50: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 51: Alphabet Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 52: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 53: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 CognitiveScale

Exhibit 54: CognitiveScale - Overview

Exhibit 55: CognitiveScale - Product and service

Exhibit 56: CognitiveScale - Key offerings

10.5 Intel Corp.

Exhibit 57: Intel Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 58: Intel Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 59: Intel Corp - Key news

Exhibit 60: Intel Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 61: Intel Corp. - Segment focus

10.6 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 62: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 63: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 64: International Business Machines Corp. - Key news

Exhibit 65: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 66: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

10.7 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 67: Microsoft Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 68: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 69: Microsoft Corp. - Key news

Exhibit 70: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 71: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 Nuance Communications Inc.

Exhibit 72: Nuance Communications Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 73: Nuance Communications Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 74: Nuance Communications Inc - Key news

Exhibit 75: Nuance Communications Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 76: Nuance Communications Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 NVIDIA Corp.

Exhibit 77: NVIDIA Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 78: NVIDIA Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 79: NVIDIA Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 80: NVIDIA Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 81: Oracle Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 82: Oracle Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 83: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 84: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 Tesla Inc.

Exhibit 85: Tesla Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 86: Tesla Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 87: Tesla Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 88: Tesla Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 Wipro Ltd.

Exhibit 89: Wipro Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 90: Wipro Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 91: Wipro Ltd. - Key news

Exhibit 92: Wipro Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 93: Wipro Ltd. - Segment focus

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 82: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 83: Research Methodology

Exhibit 84: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 85: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio