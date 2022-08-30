Artificial Intelligence-powered (AI) Spatial Biology Market Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of market assessment report on "Global Artificial Intelligence-powered (AI) Spatial Biology Market By Data Analyzed (DNA, RNA, and Protein) By Application (Translation Research, Drug Discovery and Development, Single Cell Analysis, Cell Biology, Clinical Diagnostics, and Other Applications)– Technology Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast Till 2030"

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global artificial intelligence-powered (AI) spatial biology market is expected to record a promising CAGR of 16.4% during the period of 2022-2030. By region, North America dominates the global market with the major contribution in terms of revenue.

In recent years, enormous advances in biological research and automated molecular biology have been gained using artificial intelligence (AI). AI has the ability to effectively assist in specific areas in biology, which may enable novel biotechnology-derived medicines to facilitate the deployment of precision medicine approaches. It is predicted that using AI on cell-by-cell maps of gene or protein activity will lead to major inventions in spatial biology. The next significant step in the comprehension of biology might be achieved by incorporating spatially resolved data. When applied to gene expression, spatial transcriptomics (spRNA-Seq) combines the strengths of conventional histopathology with those of single-cell gene expression profiling. Mapping specific disease pathologies is made possible by linking the spatial arrangement of molecules in cells and tissues with their gene expression state. Machine learning has the ability to generate images of gene transcripts at sub-cellular resolution and decipher molecular proximities from sequencing data.

Artificial Intelligence in spatial biology has gained faster development in sequencing and analysis, drug discovery, and disease diagnosis. Increased interest in AI in spatial biology can be attributed to the widespread use of similar technologies in other sectors and the growing popularity of increased use of Artificial Intelligence. Moreover, Market expansion can also be attributed to government spending on research around the world. The increasing demand for novel analysis analytical tools and subsequent funding has resulted in the market launch of high-throughput technology. However, Despite the availability of new high-complexity spatial imaging methods, it is still challenging and labour-intensive to extract, analyze, and interpret biological information from these images.

In 2021, the market was led by North America. Technological developments, the existence of a well-established research infrastructure and key players, and increased spending in drug discovery R&D are all factors contributing to the expansion of the regional market. Due to the region's large and growing demand from research and the pharmaceutical industry, North America is currently the largest market for artificial intelligence applications in spatial omics.

The major players operating in artificial intelligence-powered (AI) spatial biology market players are Nucleai, Inc., Reveal Biosciences, Inc., Alpenglow Biosciences, SpIntellx, Inc., ONCOHOST, Pathr.ai, Phenomic AI, BioTuring Inc., Indica Labs, Rebus Biosystems, Inc., Genoskin, Algorithmic Biologics, Castle Biosciences, Inc. (TissueCypher), and Other Prominent Players. The leading spatial omics solution providers are focusing on strategies like investmenst for innovations, partnerships, collaborations, mergers, and agreements with AI based service providers.

Key Developments In The Market

In Aug 2022 , SpIntellx, Inc. and iCura Diagnostics announced cooperation to revolutionize precision oncology by releasing the power of genomic, proteomic, and transcriptomic data through the application of advanced spatial analytics. This new alliance combines SpIntellx's software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for precision pathology applications that leverage unbiased spatial analytics and explainable AI with iCura Diagnostics' technical CRO expertise in accelerating immunotherapy and targeted therapy development.

Nucleai announced a relationship with Sirona DX, a US-based contract research company. The alliance intends to further the AI-driven identification of novel spatial biomarkers — indications of solid tumour recurrence, treatment response, and prognosis. Nucleai is developing a precision oncology platform based on artificial intelligence for research and therapy decisions. In May 2022 , OncoHost announced the completion of a Series C investment round worth $35 million . The financing will be used to expand OncoHost's ongoing multicenter PROPHETIC trial utilizing PROphet®, the company's machine learning-based host response profiling technology, and to support the upcoming commercial launch of the precision oncology diagnostic solution in the United States .

CellCarta announced the release of imageDx PRISM to significantly improve the spatial biology data that can be obtained from Akoya Bioscience's® multiplex immunofluorescence (mIF) tests. imageDx PRISM from Reveal Biosciences integrates the most recent AI advancements to novel pattern discovery and spatial biomarker characterization, providing difficult-to-discover patient insights previously. In Jan 2022 , Single Cell Discoveries and BioTuring announced a partnership to advance the field of single-cell sequencing. Single Cell Discoveries will integrate BioTuring's single-cell data processing solution into its single-cell sequencing services as part of the agreement. The cooperation intends to bridge the gap between wet-lab services for single-cell sequencing and solutions for single-cell data analysis.

Market Segments

Global Artificial Intelligence-powered (AI) Spatial Biology Market, by Data Analyzed, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

DNA

RNA

Protein

Global Artificial Intelligence-powered (AI) Spatial Biology Market, by Application, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Translation Research

Drug Discovery and Development

Single Cell Analysis

Cell Biology

Clinical Diagnostics

Other Applications

Global Artificial Intelligence-powered (AI) Spatial Biology Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

North America Artificial Intelligence-powered (AI) Spatial Biology Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

U.S.

Canada

Europe Artificial Intelligence-powered (AI) Spatial Biology Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence-powered (AI) Spatial Biology Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Artificial Intelligence-powered (AI) Spatial Biology Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence-powered (AI) Spatial Biology Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Why should buy this report:

To receive a comprehensive analysis of the prospects for global artificial intelligence-powered (AI) spatial biology market

To receive industry overview and future trends of global artificial intelligence-powered (AI) spatial biology market

To analyse the artificial intelligence-powered (AI) spatial biology market drivers and challenges

To get information on artificial intelligence-powered (AI) spatial biology market size value (US$ Mn) forecast till 2030

To get information on major Investments, Mergers & Acquisition in global artificial intelligence-powered (AI) spatial biology market industry

