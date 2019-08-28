Artificial intelligence powers new NK® seed selection tool from Syngenta

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Syngenta Seeds today announced the launch of a new digital platform to help farmers maximize profit potential through data-driven seed recommendations. The NK® Seed Analyzer combines artificial intelligence, two decades of agronomic information and a simple user interface, extending the NK brand's focus on innovation by adding value beyond seed.

The adaptability of the platform allows retailers and farmers to proactively plan for weather volatility, soil variability and planting specifications by seeing actual results from numerous sources. The tool complements retailers and agronomists' expertise with 18 years of data at no cost to the user.

"The NK Seed Analyzer represents the best that NK has to offer," said Todd McRoberts, NK agronomy manager. "Using cutting-edge technology, the platform helps to provide clear, unbiased product recommendations that streamline decision-making and deliver customized solutions for any farm."

Historical agronomic information allows users to tailor their seed portfolio based on geographic location, soil productivity, precipitation levels, historic crop stress and performance of products by year and region. Users are able to adjust these factors to understand how a specific corn hybrid or soybean variety would perform under a variety of conditions – information critical to making confident seed selections.

"While you can never control all the factors that affect a growing season, you can set yourself up for the best chance of success by choosing hybrids that perform well in fields like yours, regardless of the weather," said Joe Bollman, NK corn product manager. "The NK Seed Analyzer injects some much-needed predictability into a process that otherwise is anything but predictable."

Although a new addition to the NK toolbox, the NK Seed Analyzer continues a long tradition of innovation for the brand, which this year marks its 135th anniversary. What started as a mail-order seed business became one of the first to create a formal seed research program, the first private company to develop a soybean variety and the first to market Bt seed corn.

Today, backed by award-winning Syngenta research and development, NK breeders tap into the latest tools and data analytics to directly tackle farmers' top priorities. In addition to developing the NK Seed Analyzer, these advancements produced 17 new corn hybrids and 68 new soybean varieties for the 2020 growing season.

"Innovations like our new hybrids, varieties and NK Seed Analyzer reflect our ongoing commitment to delivering technology, genetics and value," Bollman said. "We know it's tough out there right now, so we're going to keep looking for ways to help maximize farmers' and retailers' return on investment."

The NK Seed Analyzer is also another example of how Syngenta is accelerating innovation to address the increasing challenges for farmers and the environment. Supported by Syngenta, NK is investing in technologies that matter to bring about positive, lasting change for more sustainable agriculture.

Initially available through select NK retailers, access to the NK Seed Analyzer will expand in the coming months.

About Syngenta

Syngenta is one of the world's leading agriculture companies. Our ambition is to help safely feed the world while taking care of the planet. We aim to improve the sustainability, quality and safety of agriculture with world class science and innovative crop solutions. Our technologies enable millions of farmers around the world to make better use of limited agricultural resources. With 28,000 people in more than 90 countries we are working to transform how crops are grown. Through partnerships, collaboration and The Good Growth Plan we are committed to improving farm productivity, rescuing land from degradation, enhancing biodiversity and revitalizing rural communities. To learn more visit www.syngenta.com and www.goodgrowthplan.com. Follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Syngenta and www.twitter.com/SyngentaUS.

