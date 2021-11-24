Artificial Intelligence Robots Market to grow by USD 13.23 billion| Evolving Opportunities with ABB Ltd. & Alphabet Inc. |17000+ Technavio Reports

Artificial Intelligence Robots Market 2022-2026:Drivers & Challenges

The artificial intelligence robots market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. The factors such as the high adoption of private-use robots and support from Governments to develop modern technologies will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the increasing budget for robots will hamper the market growth. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Artificial Intelligence Robots Market 2022-2026: Scope

The report also covers the following areas:

Artificial Intelligence Robots Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Type

Service



Industrial

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

Artificial Intelligence Robots Market 2022-2026: Key Regions & Revenue Generating Segment

44% of the market's growth will originate from APAC. China, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key markets for artificial intelligence robots in APAC. The emergence of new tools for the analysis of big data will facilitate the artificial intelligence robots market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

The artificial intelligence robots market share growth by the service segment has been significant for revenue-generating. Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the artificial intelligence robots market size.

Artificial Intelligence Robots Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist artificial intelligence robots market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the artificial intelligence robots market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the artificial intelligence robots market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of artificial intelligence robots market vendors

Artificial Intelligence Robots Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 27.49% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 13.32 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 29.97 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, Germany, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Alphabet Inc., HANSON ROBOTICS Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., KUKA AG, Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., SoftBank Robotics Group Corp., and Xilinx Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Download a free sample now to uncover highlights deployed by Companies in the artificial intelligence robots market.

