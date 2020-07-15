Artificial Intelligence Startup LLENA (AI) Health Solutions Inc. unveils glycemic index based LLENA(AI) certification for North American restaurants to help combat type 2 diabetes during COVID-19 pandemic

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LLENA (AI) Health Solutions Inc. announces today their LLENA(AI) certification program for restaurants menus. LLENA(AI) eliminates the guesswork of how to manage diabetes during COVID-19 pandemic. One in 10 hospitalized COVID-19 patients with diabetes could die by day seven. Diabetics are three times more likely to need hospitalization if infected with COVID-19. Diabetes patients desperately need help managing diabetes in selecting and acquiring healthy foods. LLENA (AI) proprietary Artificial Intelligence (AI) creates an individualized GI (glycemic index) value meal based on your blood sugar, blood pressure and other preferences.

LLENA (AI) CEO Charlotta Carter has more than 15 years' experience in software development and is also the CEO of GRI Technology Solutions, Inc. (San Mateo, Ca) & Managing Partner at PWC Technology Services, Inc. (Toronto). She has held Sr. technical positions in IBM, Microsoft, Sun Microsystems and SGI. She is also a proud graduate of the Goldman Sachs 10K Small Business Program. When diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes in 2017, she partnered with the medical community to develop an AI/GI Diabetes Management Solution from the patient's point of view.

"Over $270 billion was spent on diabetes related healthcare in 2017 and more than 100 million North Americans suffer with T2 diabetes. Diabetes and COVID-19 have hit the underrepresented communities hard. Most existing diabetes management programs are targeting certain customers that can afford expensive insurance and corporate associations. LLENA (AI) was developed with the 100 million North American sufferers in mind, not just a few. My diabetes journey started in 2017 and with the help of my endocrinologist, I was able to get back on track and discontinue using insulin. My grandmother and aunt both died from complications of T2 diabetes, so it's extremely prevalent in my family history. I'm here to break the cycle."

Top endocrinologists agree that diet and exercise are key to pre and post management of T2 diabetes and other related chronic illnesses. We have simplified this process and would like to have all food vendors join us in this fight to partner and identify the foods on your menu you provide that are Glycemic Index friendly (diabetic friendly). Help Eradicate T2 Diabetes!

LLENA (AI) Health Solutions Inc.

Learn to Love Eating Nutritiously Always, LLENA (AI) Health Solutions Inc. is a digital diabetes management platform with personalized recommendations powered by proprietary artificial intelligence.

LLENA (AI) Health Solutions Inc. is a proud member of The Big Push Accelerator, MaRS Discovery District community and Amazon Activate startup program

Visit: https://llenafood.life

Email: [email protected]

