DUBLIN, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the AI industry "Artificial Intelligence Technologies Transforming Medical Imaging"

A new study published in the American Journal of Roentgenology has found that AI enhanced MRI images are diagnostically interchangeable with traditional images. The study was conducted by the FastMRI team, a collaborative project between Facebook's AI research team and radiologists at NYU Langone Health. Researchers trained a machine learning model with a library of de-identified knee MRIs and found that the model could predict what the final MRI image looks like using roughly a quarter of the usual input data. As a result, images can be generated much faster which leads to an improved patient experience, expanded access to MRIs and quicker diagnosis.



The FDA has approved two new artificial intelligence-based modules for the AI-RAD Companion platform from Siemens Healthineers. The platform gives radiologists AI tools to assist them in interpreting MRI images. The AI-Rad Companion Brain MR for Morphometry Analysis automatically segments the brain in MRI images, measures brain volume and marks volume deviations. The AI-Rad Companion Prostate MR for Biopsy Support automatically segments the prostate on MRI images and helps facilitate targeted prostate biopsies.



To see the full article and a list of related reports on the market, visit "Artificial Intelligence Technologies Transforming Medical Imaging"



