Artificial Intelligence to Reach Human-Level Intelligence by 2040

MIAMI, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NEORIS, a digital transformation service provider that accelerates the digital capabilities of global enterprises, today unveiled its most recent analysis entitled Artificial Intelligence: Rethinking Humanity's Evolution. The comprehensive assessment cites the latest trends in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and presents a compelling thesis, by 2040 the world will see an AI-triggered transcendental shift on humanity's evolution.

Since AI's inception in 1956, in the form of "a machine that could think," AI continues to evolve and impact society, businesses and humanity. Its cognitive tools have systematically reshaped how people and companies interact and possesses the power to radically transform business exchanges and human capabilities.

"Research and current advancements tell us that the future of AI will be less artificial and more intelligent. AI will inevitably either reach human-level intelligence or cause human parity," says Anthony DeLima, Head of Digital Transformation and CTO at NEORIS.

SUPER-INTELLIGENCE TRANSFORMS BUSINESSES

"Beyond humanity, AI's impact on the way enterprises do business will become most visible in the next few decades across most industries," explained DeLima.

AI converts discrete manufacturing into an interactive business model that enables customers to be active participants in product design, engineering and production.

In financial services, AI and blockchain open the door to a new generation of personalized banking, accelerating the launch of new value chains and revenue streams.

Telecom networks benefit from AI solutions that learn through corrective actions to make independent decisions related to complex scenarios improving the customer journey.

THE REPORT EXPLORES AI's IMPACT ON HUMANITY AND;

The merger of human and synthetic intelligence;

The global scale of superpowers that drive economic and social revolutions;

The risks associated with its adoption;

Workforce developments that are replacing routine jobs, raising ethical concerns, and social divide.

To read the full insights report, visit https://www.neoris.com/enterpriseai

