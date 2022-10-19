Artificial Lift Systems Market Size in the US to Grow by USD 1.24 Bn, Global Industrial Machinery Market Categorized as Parent Market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The artificial lift systems market in the US has been categorized as a part of the global industrial machinery market. The parent market, the global industrial machinery market, covers companies engaged in manufacturing industrial machinery and components covering machine tools, presses, compressors, elevators, escalators, pollution control equipment, insulators, pumps, roller bearings, and other metal fabrications.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Artificial Lift Systems Market in US 2022-2026

The artificial lift systems market size in the US is set to grow by USD 1.24 billion between 2021 and 2026. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 4.82% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest estimates.

Artificial Lift Systems Market in the US 2022-2026: Vendor Landscape

The artificial lift systems market in the US is fragmented, with the presence of vendors that offer artificial lift systems. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as price, quality, service, and technical expertise to compete in the market. Established players in the market are competing with other players by offering differentiated services. They are also providing experts and certified specialists, which will intensify competition during the forecast period.

Artificial Lift Systems Market in the US 2022-2026: Segmentation

Application

Onshore



Offshore

Type

ESP Systems



RLP Systems



PCP Systems



Others

Artificial Lift Systems Market in the US 2022-2026: Revenue-generating Application Segment

Artificial lift is a process that is used on oil wells to raise the pressure within the reservoir and send oil to the surface. The onshore segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The increasing drilling activities owing to the rise in energy demand in the US are driving this growth.

Artificial Lift Systems Market in the US 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the artificial lift systems market include AccessESP, Baker Hughes Co., BCPGroup Artificial Lift Inc., Borets International Ltd., ChampionX Corp., Dover Corp., General Electric Co., Gorman-Rupp Pumps, Halliburton Co., JJ Tech, NOV Inc., Novomet, Occidental Petroleum Corp., Schlumberger Ltd., Valiant Artificial Lift Solutions LLC, Weatherford International Plc, and DistributionNOW.

The report also covers the following areas:

Artificial Lift Systems Market in the US 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist artificial lift systems market growth in the US during the next five years

Estimation of the artificial lift systems market size in the US and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the artificial lift systems market in the US

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of artificial lift systems market vendors in the US

Artificial Lift Systems Market in the US Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.82% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.24 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.47 Regional analysis US Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AccessESP, Baker Hughes Co., BCPGroup Artificial Lift Inc., Borets International Ltd., ChampionX Corp., Dover Corp., General Electric Co., Gorman-Rupp Pumps, Halliburton Co., JJ Tech, NOV Inc., Novomet, Occidental Petroleum Corp., Schlumberger Ltd., Valiant Artificial Lift Solutions LLC, Weatherford International Plc, and DistributionNOW Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Industrials Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 07: Parent market



Exhibit 08: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 11: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 12: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 13: Chart on US: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on US: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 16: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 21: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 23: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 24: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Onshore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26: Chart on Onshore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Onshore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 28: Chart on Onshore - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Onshore - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Offshore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 30: Chart on Offshore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Offshore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: Chart on Offshore - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Offshore - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 35: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 37: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 ESP systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 39: Chart on ESP systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on ESP systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Chart on ESP systems - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on ESP systems - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 RLP systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 43: Chart on RLP systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on RLP systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Chart on RLP systems - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on RLP systems - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 PCP systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 47: Chart on PCP systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on PCP systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on PCP systems - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on PCP systems - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 51: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 57: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 58: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 59: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 60: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 61: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 62: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Baker Hughes Co.

Exhibit 63: Baker Hughes Co. - Overview



Exhibit 64: Baker Hughes Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 65: Baker Hughes Co. - Key news



Exhibit 66: Baker Hughes Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 67: Baker Hughes Co. - Segment focus

10.4 ChampionX Corp.

Exhibit 68: ChampionX Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 69: ChampionX Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 70: ChampionX Corp. - Key offerings

10.5 DistributionNOW

Exhibit 71: DistributionNOW - Overview



Exhibit 72: DistributionNOW - Business segments



Exhibit 73: DistributionNOW - Key news



Exhibit 74: DistributionNOW - Key offerings



Exhibit 75: DistributionNOW - Segment focus

10.6 Dover Corp.

Exhibit 76: Dover Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 77: Dover Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 78: Dover Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 79: Dover Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 80: Dover Corp. - Segment focus

10.7 Halliburton Co.

Exhibit 81: Halliburton Co. - Overview



Exhibit 82: Halliburton Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 83: Halliburton Co. - Key news



Exhibit 84: Halliburton Co. - Key offerings

10.8 JJ Tech

Exhibit 85: JJ Tech - Overview



Exhibit 86: JJ Tech - Product / Service



Exhibit 87: JJ Tech - Key offerings

10.9 NOV Inc.

Exhibit 88: NOV Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 89: NOV Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 90: NOV Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 91: NOV Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: NOV Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 Schlumberger Ltd.

Exhibit 93: Schlumberger Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Schlumberger Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Schlumberger Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: Schlumberger Ltd. - Segment focus

10.11 Valiant Artificial Lift Solutions LLC

Exhibit 97: Valiant Artificial Lift Solutions LLC - Overview



Exhibit 98: Valiant Artificial Lift Solutions LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: Valiant Artificial Lift Solutions LLC - Key offerings

10.12 Weatherford International Plc

Exhibit 100: Weatherford International Plc - Overview



Exhibit 101: Weatherford International Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 102: Weatherford International Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 103: Weatherford International Plc - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 104: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 105: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 106: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 107: Research methodology



Exhibit 108: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 109: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 110: List of abbreviations

