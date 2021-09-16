Artificial Ligaments and Tendons Market | Analyzing Growth in Healthcare Supplies Industry | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Artelon, Cousin-Biotech, FX Solutions, GROUP FH ORTHO, LARS, Mathys AG Bettlach, MorphoMed GmbH, Orthomed, TRICOMED SA, and Xiros Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The advantages of artificial ligaments have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, high costs coupled with limited reimbursements might hamper the market growth.

Artificial Ligaments and Tendons Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Artificial Ligaments and Tendons Market is segmented as below:

Application

Knee Injuries



Shoulder Injuries



Foot And Ankle Injuries



Other Injuries

Geographic Landscape

Asia



Europe



North America



ROW

Artificial Ligaments and Tendons Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our artificial ligaments and tendons market report covers the following areas:

Artificial Ligaments and Tendons Market size

Artificial Ligaments and Tendons Market trends

Artificial Ligaments and Tendons Market industry analysis

This study identifies growing interest in the R&D of tissue-engineered ligaments as one of the prime reasons driving the artificial ligaments and tendons market growth during the next few years.

Artificial Ligaments and Tendons Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Artificial Ligaments and Tendons Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Artificial Ligaments and Tendons Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Artificial Ligaments and Tendons Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist artificial ligaments and tendons market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the artificial ligaments and tendons market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the artificial ligaments and tendons market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of artificial ligaments and tendons market vendors

Table Of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Value Chain Analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market outlook

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Market segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Knee injuries - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Shoulder injuries - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Foot and ankle injuries - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Other injuries - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Growing interest in R&D of tissue-engineered ligaments

Focus on development of 3D-printed human ligaments and tendons

Focus on biomechanical investigations of tendons and ligaments

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Artelon

Cousin-Biotech

FX Solutions

GROUP FH ORTHO

LARS

Mathys AG Bettlach

MorphoMed GmbH

Orthomed

TRICOMED SA

Xiros Ltd.

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

