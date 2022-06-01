Artificial Plants And Flowers Market Size in the US to Grow by USD 369.08 million | Evolving Opportunities with Charles Lubin Co. Inc. and Inter IKEA Holding BV | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

Artificial Plants And Flowers Market In US: Key Market Dynamics

The growing use in decorative and aesthetic purposes is one of the key factors likely to influence the artificial plants and flowers market growth positively in the US. Surging investments of consumers in gardens and landscaping, as well as interior decoration in the US, play a crucial role in the growth of this market. Furthermore, factors such as the growing disposable income of households; availability of several varieties of artificial plant options, ranging from tall trees to tiny succulents; and the increasing demand for enhancing outdoor aesthetics in the US will continue playing key roles in market growth.

Additionally, the increasing trend of interior designing is a major artificial plants and flowers market trend in US that is expected to have a positive impact in the coming years. Furthermore, a gradual increase in the female labor force will augment the interior designing trend in the US, which, in turn, will support the growth of the market in focus in the country during the forecast period.

However, the volatility in raw material prices will be a major challenge for the artificial plants and flowers market in US during the forecast period. Fluctuations in crude oil prices create an adverse impact on the prices of raw materials, affecting the costs of plastic products. Price volatility of polyester is another hindrance faced by artificial plants and flower manufacturers in the US.

Artificial Plants And Flowers Market In US: Revenue-generating Segment Highlights

The commercial end-user segment emerged as the largest revenue-generating segment of the market. The segment includes outdoor landscaping establishments, public parks, amusement parks, tech parks, government buildings, sports grounds, and other commercial establishments. Companies are expanding their product portfolio for office spaces and focusing on improving the quality and designs of their products, which will supplement the growth of the market in this segment.

Vendor Landscape

The artificial plants and flowers market in US is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Top Companies Covered with their Offerings:

Charles Lubin Co. Inc.: The company offers silk flowers, artificial flowers, millinery flowers, millinery supplies, hat trim, wedding flowers, floral supplies, display flowers, floral trim and fake flowers.

The company offers silk flowers, artificial flowers, millinery flowers, millinery supplies, hat trim, wedding flowers, floral supplies, display flowers, floral trim and fake flowers. Inter IKEA Holding BV: The company offers artificial plants and flowers under the brand names INVÄNDIG, FEJKA and others.

The company offers artificial plants and flowers under the brand names INVÄNDIG, FEJKA and others. JamaliGarden: The company offers artificial flowers and plants including silk roses, silk orchids, silk peonies, silk hydrangeas, artificial potted plants and others.

The company offers artificial flowers and plants including silk roses, silk orchids, silk peonies, silk hydrangeas, artificial potted plants and others. M and S Schmalberg Inc.: The company offers fabric flowers, wedding flowers and petals and leaves.

The company offers fabric flowers, wedding flowers and petals and leaves. Natural Decorations Inc.: The company offers different types of artificial plants and flowers including flower branches, hydrangeas, lilies, magnolias, orchids, peonies and others.

Some more companies covered in the report are:

Nearly Natural

New Growth Designs

Pacific Silk Plants

Petals.com

Dongyi Artificial Plants Co. Ltd.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

