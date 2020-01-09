Artificial Solutions Assigned as Market Leader by Ovum

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial Solutions® (SSME:ASAI) the leading specialist in enterprise-strength Conversational AI, announced today that prominent analyst firm Ovum has recommended Artificial Solutions as a Market Leader in its latest Decision Matrix on Selecting an Intelligent Virtual Assistant Solution.

Artificial Solutions was noted for its host of innovative tools to help maximize the use of intelligent virtual assistants (IVAs) and for its hybrid approach to conversational AI development. The company's conversational AI development platform, Teneo®, improves language understanding by combining the advantages of machine learning with a native understanding of language itself. This facilitates rapid development and delivers precise and predictable understanding, while overcoming many of the challenges other IVAs have in understanding humans.

The Ovum Decision Matrix provides enterprises with a guide to the top vendors in the space by considering three key aspects: technology, market execution and market impact. Market Leader, the recommendation for Artificial Solutions, is defined in the report as "This category represents the leading solutions that Ovum believes are worthy of a place on most technology selection short lists. The vendor has established a commanding market position with a product that is widely accepted as best of breed."

"Conversational AI is revolutionizing how people interact with technology and key to its success is delivering the fast, humanlike experience that customers expect, while optimizing resources for the business," says Andy Peart, CMSO of Artificial Solutions. "We're delighted to be recommended as a Market Leader by Ovum and to receive its recognition of our award-winning technology."

This latest report from Ovum assessed 11 vendors in the intelligent virtual assistant (IVA) marketplace and considered the features and functionalities that enable "end users to interact in a natural way rather than conform to the limitations of a legacy (non-intelligent) virtual assistant." For more information please visit: https://ovum.informa.com/resources/product-content/ovum-decision-matrix-selecting-an-intelligent-virtual-assistant-solution-202021

