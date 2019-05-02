Artificial Solutions Drives Expansion in APAC With New Appointment

STOCKHOLM, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial Solutions® (FNSE:ASAI), the leading specialist in enterprise-strength conversational AI, announced today the appointment of Chris Tew as VP Asia Pacific to drive growth in the region.

Chris will head up the APAC team based in Singapore to support the increasing demand for Artificial Solutions award-winning conversational AI development platform, Teneo®. With a successful track record of establishing strong commercial operations throughout APAC, Chris will nurture and develop the growing interest from the leading system integrators in the region that are looking to incorporate Conversational AI in their wider digital transformation portfolios.

"We welcome someone of Chris' calibre in joining our team and helping to build upon the successes we've already seen in the region with clients such as Shell, NTT, SingPost and Shiseido," says Lawrence Flynn, CEO of Artificial Solutions. "Our enterprise-strength platform and commanding lead in the number of languages we support, particularly complex ones such as Mandarin and Japanese, positions us perfectly to take advantage of this expanding market for conversational AI."

Chris's extensive experience of managing the regional headquarters of a software business based in Singapore will greatly contribute to driving rapid growth as Artificial Solutions expands. His ability to develop successful sales operations in the APAC region is clearly demonstrated by his track record at Mediasurface, Alterian/SDL and 3radical. In addition, Chris's software experience in digital marketing, data analytics and modelling in a wide number of industries makes him the ideal candidate to lead the team in Singapore for Artificial Solutions.

