Artificial Solutions: Invitation to the Presentation of the Q3 Report 2019

Artificial Solutions International AB

Nov 08, 2019, 04:16 ET

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial Solutions® (FNSE:ASAI), the leading specialist in enterprise-strength conversational AI, will release the interim report for the third quarter of 2019 on Thursday 14 November 2019 at 07:30 am (CET). The full report and a brief presentation will be available on www.artificial-solutions.com/investor-relations

Conference call details

Lawrence Flynn, CEO and Chris Bushnell, CFO will present the financial results at a telephone conference at 10:00 CET the same day.  

In order to participate in the conference call, please use the dial-in details below. Callers are encouraged to dial in 5-10 minutes in advance as a short registration process with the call operator is required.

To access the conference call, please dial one of the following numbers:

UK  +44-3333000804 
Sweden +46-856642651 
United States  +1-6319131422 
Conference ID: 12305025#  

For further information, please contact:
Chris Bushnell,
CFO,
Artificial Solutions,
telephone: +44 (0) 7785243580, 
e-mail chris.bushnell@artificial-solutions.com  

Artificial Solutions: Invitation to the Presentation of the Q3 Report 2019

Artificial Solutions International AB

Nov 08, 2019, 04:16 ET