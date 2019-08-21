Artificial Solutions to Deliver Conversational AI to Retail Giant Circle K

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial Solutions (FNSE:ASAI), the leading specialist in enterprise-strength conversational AI, announced today that Circle K is using Teneo® to develop conversational applications to support customers of its convenience retail outlets in Scandinavia and the Baltic States.

Circle K is one of the world's leading convenience and fuel retail businesses. The company offers a wide range of products to people on the go in approximately 16,000 stores worldwide. Teneo is Artificial Solutions award-winning conversational AI development platform that allows enterprises to rapidly create advanced natural language applications in 35 languages running over any device, service or operating system.

"Conversational interfaces are a key technology for the future. They simplify life for customers," says Michael Lindbäck, Senior Director CCC & Business Enablement of Circle K. "We chose to work with Artificial Solutions because they could demonstrate within very short timescales the depth and power of Teneo's capabilities for a Global company, that far exceeded our experience of other conversational development products."

The initial application will be available in Swedish, Danish and Norwegian using Teneo's unique master/local system that enables for applications to be built in one language and easily transposed to others using much of the original build. Additional languages will become available over the coming months.

"We're delighted to be working with Circle K and help them take full advantage of the benefits that conversational AI has to offer global businesses," says Stuart Glyde, Sales Director Nordics at Artificial Solutions. "Teneo's humanlike, conversational ability allows enterprises to develop richer customer experiences that increase engagement and drive loyalty."

