Artilux unveils Artilux Connect HDMI 2.1 all optical solution -- The future of high speed, light weight, and flexible optical communication for everyone

Upcoming gaming consoles like Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X along with content rich industries like entertainment and eSport are the main driving force for delivering real time rich contents to 4K and 8K TVs. The long reach, light weight and flexible optical cable is becoming an essential need for not only centralized multi-display systems used in commercial buildings, but also consumer grade large video and audio data transfer by offering the most cost-effective and energy efficient way to fulfill these needs.

Artilux's all optical HDMI 2.1 IC solution supports multi-speed ranging from the latest 2.1 standard to backward compatible with 2.0 and 1.4. The complex security and control handshake protocols are all realized in the speed of the light. To maximize energy efficiency, it features a strong emphasis on achieving ultra-low power consumption with idle mode supported. This all-in-one package aims to trigger the next wave of data communication to not only bridging the bandwidth chasm between conventional B2B and B2C market demands, but also making the once expensive optical communication affordable for consumer usages.

Artilux is a deep tech company that focuses on pioneering advanced photonic technology for wide spectrum 3D sensing and communication. With the fundamental technology breakthrough and collaboration with TSMC, Artilux has not only developed a unique wide spectrum 3D image sensor that acts as a new gateway to many perception AI applications, but also provides a comprehensive and cost-effective solution in the field of high-speed optical communications. Artilux aims to be a vanguard for future technology evolution in mobile, autonomous driving, industry 4.0 and many more. See www.artiluxtech.com.

