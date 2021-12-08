Artio Medical Announces Development Agreement with the City of Olathe, Kansas

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Artio Medical, Inc., a medical device company developing innovative products for the peripheral vascular, neurovascular, and structural heart markets, today announced that the City Council of Olathe, KS has approved a development agreement granting land to the Company for commercial manufacturing operations.

Artio plans to build two commercial manufacturing buildings on an 18-acre parcel of land and is developing plans for the initial 50,000+ square foot facility. Under this agreement, the Company has the right to build a second building on the parcel, and also to acquire adjacent land for a third building, potentially bringing the total project to over 150,000 square feet and creating more than 200 new jobs. The Company has selected Copaken Brooks as advisors and developers on the project.

"We are pleased to announce the approval of this development agreement," stated Mr. Tim McKee, Chief Executive Officer of the Olathe Chamber of Commerce since 2011. "Artio had several options for locating its commercial manufacturing operations and we are delighted with their decision to keep these jobs in the US and bring them to Olathe."

"This is an exciting time for Artio as we prepare for the commercialization of our first products and scale our commercial manufacturing capability," stated Wendy Sawyer, Senior Vice President of Operations and Quality for Artio Medical. "The combination of a skilled work force, a community with an exceptional and affordable quality of life, the availability of adjacent land to accommodate future growth, and an attractive incentive package made Olathe the right choice."

About Artio Medical

Artio Medical is a medical device company committed to developing innovative products for the treatment of peripheral vascular, neurovascular, and structural heart diseases. For more information, please visit www.artiomedical.com.

