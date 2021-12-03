Artisan Bakery Market Size to Grow by USD 1.06 bn | Aryzta AG and Associated British Foods Plc Among Key Vendors | Technavio

Market Drivers

The artisan bakery market is driven by factors such as the increased snacking and indulgence consumption, increasing retail value sales of private-label bakery products, and the strong distribution network between bakery product manufacturers and customers. The consumption patterns and food preferences of people underwent a notable change over the years owing to hectic and busy lifestyles. This has led to an increase in preference for snacks over regular meals. Over the last decade, the number of consumers who prefer healthy snacks has seen a rise, especially in developed countries in regions such as North America and Europe. Similarly, the consumption of artisan bakery products, which include breads, pies, rolls, and other products, has surged significantly. All these factors are driving the growth of the market.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Aryzta AG, Associated British Foods Plc, CSM Ingredients, Flowers Foods Inc., Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, Harry-Brot GmbH, Lantmannen ekonomisk forening, Premier Foods Plc, Rich Products Corp., and Vandemoortele NV etc.

Read Our Sample Report for more information about the various vendors operating in the artisan bakery market

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the artisan bakery market report examines, estimates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth strategies, growth in market share, etc.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 . View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Market Segmentation

By product, the market is classified into bread and rolls, cakes and pastries, cookies, and others. The bread and rolls segment contributes the highest share of the market owing to the increasing demand for gluten-free bread and rolls.

The bread and rolls segment contributes the highest share of the market owing to the increasing demand for gluten-free bread and rolls. By geography, the market is classified into APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and MEA. APAC will have the largest share of the market, with China and Japan being the key countries.

Related Reports

Nachos Market: The nachos market has been segmented by type (fried and baked) and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA). Download Sample Report

The nachos market has been segmented by type (fried and baked) and geography ( , , APAC, , and MEA). Chocolate Milk Market: The chocolate milk market has been segmented by distribution channel (supermarket/hypermarkets, online, convenience stores, and others) and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA). Download Sample Report

Artisan Bakery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.32% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.06 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.45 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Brazil, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aryzta AG, Associated British Foods Plc, CSM Ingredients, Flowers Foods Inc., Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, Harry-Brot GmbH, Lantmannen ekonomisk forening, Premier Foods Plc, Rich Products Corp., and Vandemoortele NV Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio