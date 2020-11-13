Artisan Canoe Giveaway Aims to Save the Wilderness

WINONA, Minn., Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A million acres of breathtakingly raw beauty, a proposed copper mine and a stirring love letter have brought together some of the outdoor industry's greatest champions for a contest aimed at raising both funds and awareness on behalf of America's most visited Wilderness Area. The idea was inspired by a compelling film written like a love letter and narrated by Nathaniel Riverhorse Nakadate, a Patagonia Fly-Fishing Ambassador, regarding the impending threat to the Boundary Water Canoe Area Wilderness by a sulfide-ore copper mine. Since Patagonia released the film, "A Northern Light" as part of the "It's All Home Water" series, the outdoor world has stood up and taken notice of this area's plight.

Photo courtesy of filmmaker and photographer Tony Czech A handcrafted Merrimack Tennessean Canoe is the contest's Grand Prize - Value $3,500

So advocacy group Save the Boundary Waters has teamed up with Riverhorse and Merrimack Canoes – maker of Riverhorse's canoe of choice – to give away more than $7,000 in prizes to contestants who submit a $20 entry fee and explain one from-the-heart reason why the BWCA (and places like it) should be protected. The Grand Prize is a custom Merrimack Tennessean canoe identical to the one Riverhorse uses in the film. Thousands of dollars in rods, packs and tackle will be given away to runners up. Entries will be judged by Riverhorse and non-writers take note: He is not looking for fancy writing or flowing prose. He is looking for insight and sincerity - Why is the BWCA important and what do these wilderness spaces mean to you and to our planet?

Only 1,000 entries will be accepted. All proceeds will go to Save The Boundary Waters. Prizes include shipping and no additional purchase is necessary. The entry window ends at 11:59 p.m. on December 31, 2020. Visit the contest webpage for the entry form and complete contest rules.

The Campaign to Save the Boundary Waters, led by Northeastern Minnesotans for Wilderness, is the national movement to protect the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, America's most visited wilderness and Minnesota's crown jewel, from sulfide-ore copper mining.

Media Contact: Cynthya Porter

Merrimack Canoes

507-313-9937

[email protected]

SOURCE Merrimack Canoes