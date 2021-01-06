Artisan Design Group, a Portfolio Company of The Sterling Group, Completes the Acquisition of Substantially All Assets of Nonn's Flooring Inc.

DALLAS, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Artisan Design Group ("ADG"), a portfolio company of The Sterling Group, announced the acquisition of substantially all assets of Nonn's Flooring Inc. ADG is a dealer of flooring products and services, providing design, procurement, installation and quality control of flooring and complementary products for homebuilders and multi-family developers.

Headquartered in Middleton, Wisconsin, Nonn's is a leading provider of installation services for flooring, countertops, cabinets, and appliances primarily to single-family residential homebuilders in Wisconsin and Florida. Nonn's has provided high quality single-family installation services in Wisconsin for over 36 years.

"We are excited to expand our footprint into Wisconsin and to partner with the current management team and owner, whom we have known for a long time, to solidify our position as the leading turnkey supplier of interior surfaces to single-family and multi-family homebuilders as well as property managers throughout the U.S.," said Larry Barr and Wayne Joseph, Co-CEOs of ADG. "The acquisition of Nonn's brings us some very talented employees, a large established customer base, as well as a beachhead for additional growth in the Midwest."

"We view this partnership with ADG as a win for both our customers and our employees," said Adam Nonn, CEO and President of Nonn's Flooring, Inc. "ADG's entrepreneurial approach was a perfect fit for us, and their capabilities and technology will help our team continue to deliver on our customer promise to provide best-in-class installation services for flooring and related products."

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, ADG operates more than 100 distribution, design and service facilities and coordinates installation through over 1,800 independent contractors across 23 states. ADG was formed in 2016 through the combination of Floors Inc. and Malibu Floors. ADG has completed eight acquisitions over the past two years under Sterling's ownership. The company has completed sixteen total acquisitions since its founding in 2016. ADG continues to seek local and regional market leaders to add to its family of flooring, cabinets and countertops specialists.

About The Sterling Group

Founded in 1982, The Sterling Group is a private equity and private credit investment firm that targets investments in basic manufacturing, distribution, and industrial services companies. Typical enterprise values of these companies at initial formation range from $100 million to $750 million. Sterling has sponsored the buyout of 57 platform companies and numerous add-on acquisitions for a total transaction value of over $14.0 billion. Sterling currently has over $4.0 billion of assets under management. For further information, please visit www.sterling-group.com.

