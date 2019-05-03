Artisan Design Group, a Portfolio Company of The Sterling Group, Completes the Acquisition of Vintage Design and Nu Wood Design

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Artisan Design Group ("ADG"), a portfolio company of The Sterling Group, today announced the acquisition of Vintage Design, LLC ("Vintage Design") and Nu Wood Design, LLC ("Nu Wood") (collectively, the "Companies"). ADG is a dealer of flooring products and services, providing design, procurement, installation and quality control of flooring and complimentary products for homebuilders and multi-family developers.

Vintage Design is a leading provider of design and installation services for flooring products in the California market. Nu Wood is a full service manufacturer and installer of cabinetry which primarily serves Vintage Design's single family homebuilder customers. The Companies are based in Lake Forest, CA. "As a family-owned business, we wanted to find a trusted partner who could support us in our continued strong growth and focus on serving our customers," said Tim Buckley, CEO of Vintage Design and Nu Wood. "Working with ADG is the perfect next step for our customers, our employees and our family."

"We are excited to be partnering with Vintage Design and Nu Wood. Tim and his team have built two great companies, each with an outstanding culture and a reputation for providing excellent service, a perfect fit with Artisan Design Group. We look forward to the many benefits each of our respective businesses will enjoy from being partners," said Larry Barr and Wayne Joseph, Co-CEOs of ADG.

Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, ADG operates more than 50 distribution, design and service facilities and coordinates installation through over 1,250 independent contractors across 16 states. ADG was formed in 2016 through the combination of Floors Inc. and Malibu. The acquisition of the Companies represents ADG's eleventh acquisition in the past two years. The company continues to seek local and regional market leaders to add to its family of flooring specialists.

About The Sterling Group

