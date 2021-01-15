Artisan Talent Announces New Location in Seattle

SEATTLE, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Artisan Talent is proud to announce the opening of their newest digital, marketing, creative staffing and recruiting office in Seattle, Washington. The new Seattle office is an expansion driven by customer feedback and market demands and is part of Artisan's commitment to assisting the creative community. Seattle was recently ranked as a top ten place to live in by U.S. News & World Report.

CEO Bejan Douraghy noted: "Seattle has a diverse economy and a highly educated labor force. Seattle is an attractive destination not only for businesses relocating, but it is a hub of high tech companies and agencies that need to augment their staffing. Artisan is in a good position to help staff up these companies. Not to mention, Seattle is a beautiful place to live."

The Seattle office is run by veteran Artisan employees whose unique blends of strategic thinking, consultative leadership, and collaborative skills have resulted in hundreds of successful client engagements.

Located in historical Pioneer Square, our Seattle staffing agency is at the center of it all: from renaissance revival architecture, first Thursday art walks, delicious lunch spots, and quirky boutiques, to accessing great digital creative jobs, what more can we ask for? From education to aerospace and big tech, we connect talent to digital, creative, and marketing roles in all kinds of companies.

Artisan Talent is an interactive, digital, marketing, and creative staffing agency combining the service of a boutique firm with the reach of a national agency. Ranked in the top 2% of Staffing agencies nationwide, Artisan advocates for the best talent, including graphic designers, web and mobile developers, UI / UX designers, interactive learning consultants, project managers, and more. Since 1988 Artisan has nurtured relationships with the best clients, from fortune 500 industry leaders to interactive agencies and small non-profits.

