Artisans of Leisure Voted One of the World's Best Tour Operators

NEW YORK, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Artisans of Leisure was voted one of the best tour operators in the world in the Travel + Leisure 2020 World's Best Awards, which recognizes the top travel companies and destinations around the globe as rated by its readers.

The magazine's readers voted based on the following characteristics: staff/guides, itineraries/destinations, activities, accommodations, food and value. For the full results of the Travel + Leisure 2020 World's Best Awards, visit https://www.travelandleisure.com/worlds-best/worlds-best.

"It's an incredible honor for us to receive this prestigious award," said Ashley Isaacs Ganz, founder and CEO of Artisans of Leisure. "We have an amazing team, and we are dedicated to providing the very best in customized luxury travel around the world. We are so appreciative that our travelers and the readers of Travel + Leisure magazine feel the same way about our tours and the level of service and expertise that we provide."

Artisans of Leisure arranges private, customized tours in more than 70 countries worldwide. Founded in 2003, Artisans of Leisure is a privately owned, female-run business. The company has the unique ability to incorporate exclusive and sophisticated activities in all locations. Artisans of Leisure also arranges special interest tours, including food and wine tours, history tours, art and design tours, active travel, spa and wellness tours, honeymoons and family travel. All Artisans of Leisure tours are private and highly personalized, created for discerning travelers who expect the highest level of luxury, service and attention to detail. For more information, visit https://www.artisansofleisure.com/.

