Artist Anjalts To Finish Art And Poetry Book About Gaia - Spirit Of The Earth

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Artist Anjalts first painted a 20-piece collection entitled "Gaia - The Spirit of the Earth in a surreal oil on canvas mixture of 24k Gold leafing, copper and metallic elements. The impressive large canvas paintings were hand embellished with 24 karat gold leafing to represent Gaia, the Greek mythological personification of the earth, our ancestral mother of life.

The entire collection embraced the unexplained environmental changes occurring globally and depicts multiple scenes painted in various shades of opulent quality and shimmering after-light visually tells a story that started in 2008. Drawing from twelve years of poems and paintings, created by Anjalts, a lyrical and deeply felt works spotlight an interesting perspective of our changing ecosystem.

"When we first discovered Anjalts, she was producing songs for different musical groups, explains Acen Sinclair of IXOmusic. "She would write the songs under different pen names. The music I heard was incredible and I asked her why aren't you releasing some of your songs?' She replied that she did not know if she had found her voice to tell her story properly." Playing all the instruments in a small home studio, writing her lyrics and singing without auto-tune was just the start. The talent scout also found large canvas paintings of gold and warm tones against the wall of her home with pages of poetry stuck along the sides. It was an eye-opener of this immense talent undiscovered but very reclusive and shy. "I made the realization that my indie label may be too small for this kind of talent that treads from a diverse stream of disciplines in music, art, and poetry in precise detail that one would never have known she was never professionally trained, just a natural, self-taught, multi-talented artist."

Anjalts artworks can be seen online on various websites including her own at anjalts.com. Her forthcoming poetry book will feature her artworks from "Gaia – Spirit of the Earth collection.

