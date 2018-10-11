Artist Elaine Clayman Featured In Three Upcoming Exhibitions

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Artist Elaine Clayman's original oils will be highlighted in the upcoming Exhibitions. Manny Cantor Center & the Jewish Art Salon Present ON THE CONSEQUENCES OF HATE SPEECH featuring Elaine Clayman's oil on linen Pajamas. The Manny Cantor Center at 197 East Broadway, open to the public from December 6 to January 18, 2019. Opening reception December 6 from 6 – 8 PM.

In addition, Elaine Clayman's original oil Ascension will be on exhibit at Yiddish New York Visual Arts Exhibition: "…WITH THE KISSES OF THEIR MOUTH…" EROS AND SPIRITUALITY. City Lore Gallery, 56 East 1st Street, open to the public December 6 to January 31, 2019. Opening reception December 6 from 7 – 9 PM.

Also during the month of December, Elaine Clayman's oil on linen artwork Dignity will be on exhibit at the renowned Denise Bibro Fine Art Gallery: ART FROM THE BOROS VI, 529 West 20 Street, 4W, open to the public December 20 to February 2, 2019. Opening reception December 20, 5:30 – 8:30 PM.

Artist Elaine Clayman works in portraiture and contemporary figurative painting. In her early career, she was mentored by renowned Harlem Renaissance artist, Charles Alston. Elaine also studied with noted painters, Steven Assael and David Grey. She currently works with central art figures, Eric Michelson and Donelle Estey.

Images: www.elaineclaymanartist.com

About Elaine Clayman

www.elaineclaymanartist.com

Elaine Clayman studied at the Salmagundi Art Club and the Art Students League of New York. She has been featured in many exhibitions in New York City, including solo and group shows at the Salmagundi Club and Ceres Gallery, who represents her work. Elaine is an elected member of Allied Artists of America and a member of Audubon Artists.

About The Jewish Art Salon

www.jewishartsalon.com

The Jewish Art Salon is an innovative, international community of artists and art professionals. Since 2008 it has promoted contemporary art exploring Jewish themes related to current issues. The salon provides important resources and programs for its members; it organizes exhibits, art events, and (in the New York area) bi-monthly salon sessions with international artists and scholars, in order to create an appreciation for innovative Jewish art in the contemporary art world.

Yiddish New York

www.yiddishnewyork.com

Yiddish New York, an annual celebration of Yiddish music, language and culture, in collaboration with City Lore Gallery, this year's art exhibition will be curated by Deborah Ugoretz and Tine Kindermann. Many world traditions explore, often controversially, the connection between the sacred and the profane.

About Denise Bibro Fine Art

www.denisebibrofineart.com

Presenting and promoting both emerging and established artists, the gallery has an emphasis on painting, works on paper, sculpture, and multi-media works as well as presenting collaborative projects with other curators and dealers. Ms. Bibro also provides comprehensive advisory services for both artists and collectors. For artists, she offers portfolio reviews, advice on promotion, publicity, and grant and residency writing. For collectors, she offers art appraisals, art inventory services, art advice, and installation services.

