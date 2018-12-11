"Artist in Hotel" Project B2F Elevator Hall Completed at Park Hotel Tokyo

TOKYO, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Park Hotel Tokyo announced on February 19 that the elevator hall which was created as an extra production of the "Artist in Hotel" project is complete.

The "Artist in Hotel" project is Park Hotel Tokyo's version of "Artist in Residence" programs, whereby Japanese artists stay at the hotel and paint on walls and ceilings in guest rooms based on the concept "beauty of Japan." In 2017, the project was honored at the Japan Tourism Awards.

Artist OZ-Yamaguchi Keisuke, who worked on "Artist Room Kabuki" for the "Artist in Hotel" project, painted the second-basement floor elevator hall under the theme of "HAZAMA (interstitial space)." This means that the "spatial beauty" unique to Japan can now be enjoyed in the key space that welcomes guests to the hotel.

Park Hotel Tokyo General Manager Takayuki Suzuki said:

"The entrance connecting the mundane to 'Infinite time and space amid cognizant Japanese beauty' has been reborn. We invite guests to feast their eyes on the uniquely Japanese aesthetics of 'HAZAMA'."

Park Hotel Tokyo Art Project Manager Yoshitomo Fujikawa said:

"The completion of this art installation of the elevator hall is indeed befitting of an art hotel. We hope that all visitors will enjoy this."

Park Hotel Tokyo hopes that more guests will enjoy the "beauty of Japan" through this new art work in the form of an elevator hall.

About Park Hotel Tokyo

Park Hotel Tokyo, opened in 2003, is located on the 25th floor and above in the Shiodome Media Tower. The 25th floor has the lobby and reception desk besides restaurants and a bar. The city's view can be enjoyed through the windows behind the reception desk. There are 270 guest rooms, located from the 26th to 34th floors. In 2013, Park Hotel Tokyo put forth a new concept, "Infinite time and space amid cognizant Japanese beauty." In line with this, every room on the 31st floor is decorated and turned into Artist Rooms, based on the theme "Beauty of Japan." To offer a memorable experience in various parts of the stay, Park Hotel Tokyo will continue to maximize the role of Japanese aesthetics and hospitality.

