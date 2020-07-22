Artist Ioan Florea and Total-Corbion Collaborate to Create 3D Printed Face Shields for Donations to Hospitals

SHELBYVILLE, Ill., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Total-Corbion donated to artist Ioan Florea more than a metric ton of PLA Luminy made from renewable sugar cane used to produce thousands of 3D printed face shields.

The Luminy PLA plastic pellets were mixed with pigments and processed into filament rolls using multiple extruders. The filament rolls were fed into 12 large scale 3D printers used to print the full frame, closed top face shields, entire process taking place in the artist studio

Artist Ioan Florea in front of a large 3D printer in his studio First responders wearing 3D face shields at NYC Health + Hospitals / Bellevue

Donation made so far to hospitals includes Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Chicago, Mount Sinai Hospital Chicago, HSHS St. John's in Springfield, HSHS Good Shepherd in Shelbyville, Shelbyville Manor & Hawthorne Inn ,HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Decatur Illinois, Sarah Bush Lincoln in Mattoon Illinois, OSF Healthcare Peoria IL, Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, Saint Anthony Hospital Chicago/Cook County Chicago, Community Health Chicago ,AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago, NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue New York.

"Our Special Pathogens group has approved the 3D printed face shields," said Marcia Peters CQO, Senior Associate Executive Director, Clinical Management. "On behalf of the leadership and staff at NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue, we would like to extend our gratitude for the generous donation of face masks that were made by the artist Ioan Florea. Our goal during the COVID-19 crisis, is to prioritize the health and wellness of our essential workforce so that they can continue to provide the best care for our patients."

"We are energized by the efforts taken by many around the globe to fight the coronavirus," said François de Bie Senior Marketing Director at Total Corbion PLA. "With our small donation of Luminy PLA, we are proud to be part of this bigger initiative to help save lives."

Financial support is welcome in creating the 3D face shields by going to Gofundme page 3D Printed Face Shield donations for hospitals

About artist Ioan Florea

Ioan Florea uses in his art 3D printing technologies, AI, deep learning, neural networks, and generative design to create 3-dimensional mixed media paintings and sculptures. Recently he introduced in his studio a large scale robotic 3D printer capable of both direct 3D printing from pellets and filament.

www.floreaart.com

About Total Corbion PLA

Total Corbion PLA is a global technology leader in Poly Lactic Acid (PLA) and lactide monomers. PLA is a biobased and biodegradable polymer made from annually renewable resources, offering a reduced carbon footprint versus many traditional plastics. The Luminy® PLA portfolio, which includes both high heat and standard PLA grades, is an innovative material that is used in a wide range of markets from packaging to consumer goods, fibers and automotive. Total Corbion PLA, headquartered in the Netherlands, operates a 75,000 tons per year PLA production facility in Rayong, Thailand. The company is a 50/50 joint venture between Total and Corbion. www.total-corbion.com

For hospital donation opportunity, please contact us at [email protected] or 2174602411

Media contact:

Ioan Florea

[email protected]

217-460-2411

SOURCE Ioan Florea