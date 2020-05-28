Artist Shantell Martin and Baronfig Create Journal For Staying Present While At Home

NEW YORK, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Simple Observations is a prompted journal that encourages users to set aside time to observe and be present. The journal features Shantell Martin's signature black and white hand-drawn style, and inspiring question-based prompts.

The goal of Simple Observations is to help users step back, take in the world around them, and become more mindful in their daily lives. Studies find that people who are more mindful tend to be happier, experience less anxiety, and are more in line with their thoughts and emotions.

The new Simple Observations journal Inside Simple Observations Journal

"It's a reminder to look up and out versus in our phones and computers. I really wanted to give people something that could help people connect with themselves and their environment in a way that was not at all dependent on technology," says collaborating artist, Shantell Martin.

In a world filled with screens, the concepts of awareness and presence take on more importance than ever before. Simple Observations hopes to bring that connection back to the forefront of daily life through 375 bite-sized prompts that range in style and can be answered using any medium.

Simple Observations is a limited edition and will not be reproduced after it sells out. Available now at baronfig.com.

Baronfig is known for its high-quality, minimalist 'Tools for Thinkers,' including notebooks, pens, bags, and workspace accessories. The company's mission is to champion thinkers around the world through inspiration and imagination.

Shantell is a world renowned artist with a signature black and white hand-drawn style. She has worked with iconic brands such as Nike, Puma, Tiffany & Co., and has collaborated with artists around the world, including Kendrick Lamar.

