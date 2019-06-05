Artist Watch: Celebrity Painter John Paul Fauves Stuns Hollywood Elite With A Self-Funded Mansion Takeover, Proving What It Takes To Stand Out In The LA Art Market
The Costa Rican artist is breaking new ground and getting much deserved attention and support from the LA contemporary art community.
Jun 05, 2019, 09:23 ET
LOS ANGELES, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 23rd, 2019, collectors and in-the-know Angeleno's gathered to go down the Fauves rabbit hole in what he calls "a lens deep into my soul." The show curated by JM Art Management and hosted by Noctem Group, in partnership with Pierce Media & Associates, included fine art mix media paintings with roaming models in Fauves designed masks, transforming a mansion in the Hollywood Hills into the art event of the year. The event reached full capacity, and showcased 14 works in medium to large scale, and several Fauves masks and sculptures. The show closed with strong sales, exemplifying what it takes to go rogue in the Los Angeles Art Market.
Fauves is excited to announce the presentation of an exhibition experience taking place in New York this Fall, and plans to stun audience's once again, on the heels of his LA success.
Exhibition Statement
(Los Angeles - May 23rd, 2019) — Costa Rican abstract painter Jean Paul Fauves, most recognized for the dysmorphic take on icons of the American culture, distorting and merging characters both fictional and non fictional. "All is Lost," was Steve McQueen's first line on stage, and represents Fauves own struggle with losing it all while discovering his true self. "Alts iz Farloyrn" dives deep into the darkness that surrounded James Dean and Steve McQueen which lead to their demise. Fauves breaks away from traditional frame work of what we think is "pop culture", and echoes his visions highlighting the demons of troubled icons. Recognized internationally for his Neo-Pop Expressionism, Fauves paintings memorialize their cultural contributions and achievements.
