Artists Create Intimate Art Experience with Epson Laser Projectors

"Festivals and galleries involve high pressure environments, where often several thousands of people come to see what kind of mind-blowing display you have prepared," said Uzilevsky, artist and CEO and creative director, Light Harvest Studio . "Our goal for this piece was to create a captivating experience in an intimate space. We started with our large-scale projection mapping techniques, and then scaled them down to create something more personal. The Epson projectors allowed us to showcase the art in the way we had intended without any hiccups or distractions from the technology – the projectors really became part of the art."

Moving People Through Projection Art

Combining artistic visionaries with Epson's breakthrough laser technology, Rasmussen and Uzilevsky continue to push the boundaries of projection, resulting in one-of-a-kind art pieces that truly move people – even bringing some to tears.

Inspired to create experiences that touch on complex themes, such as mind-body dualism, lucid dreaming, spirituality, and romance, the subject of the artist's work at Lightning in a Bottle was personal transformation and reverence for the divine feminine. The artwork was set up in an altar-like room – people could walk up or kneel right in front of the art for an immersive one-on-one interaction. Using two Epson PowerLite L615U laser projectors Rasmussen and Uzilevsky enhanced the art with brilliant color and detail through small-scale projection mapping. While providing a very close-up perspective of the artwork, the artists were focused on fostering the art and maintaining the quality of the visual, and they needed projection technology that could maintain impactful imagery, while not intruding on the art itself.

"For this project, we wanted to show that projection art could be more personal and intimate, rather than always needing to be in the context of a large crowd," noted Rasmussen, artist and founder, The Technician of the Sacred. "We found that with this intimate of an audience, where every little detail had the ability to affect the experience, it was even more important that the projection technology was flexible and powerful enough to match the specific high standards of the art world."

With a goal to deliver an immersive 3D experience, while differentiating their work from VR and AR technology, the final project from Rasmussen and Uzilevsky provided an unfiltered and organic experience between the eyes, the body, the art, and the environment the art was presented in.

Intimate Projection Art in The Home

With an overwhelmingly positive response at Lightning in a Bottle, Rasmussen and Uzilevsky are looking ahead at new ways of taking these intimate projection mapping art pieces outside the galleries. The artists intend to utilize Epson's LightScene® accent lighting laser projectors to offer individual, all-in-one illuminated pieces that can be moved from galleries into homes, offices or other small venues. The Epson LightScene offers low-maintenance operation in a unique form factor that seamlessly blends into virtually any home or office décor, providing an ideal solution to ignite the work of art, without interfering with the visual aspects.

"We are excited to partner with these talented artists who continue to push the limits of what people think of as projection mapping," said Remi Del Mar, senior product manager, Epson America, Inc. "Their ability to immerse individuals and relay multifaceted messages through the art of projection is really something magical to watch and we look forward to seeing how Rasmussen and Uzilevsky leverage Epson technology in their future artwork, including making the art available for personal homes and offices across the world to enjoy."

About Epson Laser Projection

Epson's award-winning laser projectors leverage 3LCD technology and a laser light source to deliver vibrant, true-to-life images. From large-scale architectural mapping and live events, to experiential signage, such as fine art pieces, window displays or wayfinding, Epson's laser projectors deliver solutions for a wide range of applications. For additional information about Epson's projector solutions, visit https://epson.com/laser-projectors.

About Adrian Rasmussen

Born into the creative eclectic Santa Cruz, Calif., Adrian Rasmussen (The Technician of the Sacred) uses art to explore awareness and tap into our creative nature. He sees one of our major challenges in this time is the role technology plays in our lives. Through his art he examines how to balance the gifts of technology with the liveliness of human element. For additional information, visit https://technicianofthesacred.com.

About Ryan Uzilevsky

Ryan Uzilevsky is an American film director, projection designer and installation artist. As an award-winning filmmaker and designer, his work often merges visual art and music with projects featured at international festivals, exhibitions, concerts, theaters, and museums such as Lightning in a Bottle, LUMA, the New York MOMA, Coachella Music and Arts Festival, and Burning Man, among others. His studio practice under the moniker "Light Harvest Studio" is known internationally for ground-breaking work in large-scale projection mapping, augmented reality, and multi-media performance art. For additional information, visit https://www.ryanuzilevsky.com/.

