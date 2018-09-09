Artists for Peace and Justice Thanks BOVET 1822 for $5M+ Donation

"It is a privilege to be able to thank Mr. Raffy for all that he has done to help break the cycle of endemic poverty in Haiti," says Susan Sarandon, Co-Chair, Artists for Peace and Justice. "It is thanks to generous sponsors like BOVET 1822 that we are able to incite real change, by helping to foster economic growth and empowering local Haitian communities through education."

"It is with sincere gratitude that we acknowledge the contributions of our long term strategic partner BOVET 1822 over the past six years," says Marchelle Sellers, CEO, Artists for Peace and Justice. "BOVET 1822 and Mr. Raffy's passion, dedication, unwavering support and financial commitment have allowed us to make great strides in bringing education, healthcare and hope to the children of Haiti."

In a world of immense beauty, talent and abundance Mr. Raffy and his house of BOVET embody the very meaning of craft at its highest calling and excellence. Every part of a BOVET timepiece is meticulously hand crafted - and often hand painted as hand engraved - by master artisans at the BOVET castle and manufacture, both nested in the Jura Mountains, cradle of Swiss high watchmaking.

We recognize that a lot of people do many beautiful and compassionate things. Very few give far more than they shall ever receive. Mr. Raffy does. He is a beautiful example, leader and a true Artist for Peace and Justice.

Through its strategic partnership, BOVET 1822 has given APJ the platform to host star-studded fundraising events across the globe, including during the Toronto International Film Festival, with a gala event that most recently raised $1.4M. BOVET 1822 has also served as title sponsor for marquee events during the Oscars in Los Angeles, in addition to events in New York, London and Dubai. Notable names who have attended BOVET-hosted events include APJ Co-Chairs Ben Stiller and Susan Sarandon, as well as Sean Penn, Dame Helen Mirren, Adam Sandler, Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis, Adrien Brody, Daniel Craig, Jackson Browne, Cuba Gooding Jr., Kevin Jonas, Chuck Close, Donna Karan and many, many more.

About Artists for Peace and Justice

Artists for Peace and Justice (APJ) is a non-profit organization that encourages peace and social justice and addresses issues of poverty around the world. APJ's immediate goal is to serve the poorest communities in Haiti with programs in education, healthcare, and dignity through the arts. The organization is committed to long-term, sustainable development in direct partnership with the Haitian people. The model is simple: APJ believes in empowering local communities, fostering economic growth, and the power of education to change a nation. APJ is based in New York; Marchelle Sellers serves as its CEO. To learn more, visit www.apjnow.org or follow @artistsforpeace on Instagram and Twitter.

About BOVET 1822

BOVET 1822 is a Swiss Manufacturer of luxury timepieces. Since its foundation in 1822, BOVET has artfully combined the most sophisticated mechanisms with the finest craftsmanship, employing artisanal techniques such as gem-setting, engraving, and miniature painting.

Under the visionary guidance of Owner Mr. Raffy, BOVET 1822 acquired renowned tourbillons and dials manufactures in 2006 and DIMIER 1738 immediately began producing the Maison's movements, hair springs, and dials in-house. His passion for Haute Horlogerie also led to the introduction of the remarkable Amadéo convertible case system, which draws inspiration from the exquisite 19th century pocket watches produced by BOVET 1822.

Today, the House demonstrates its excellence through varied collections that encompass models as emblematic and remarkable as the Virtuoso IX, Récital 26 Brainstorm and Grand Récital tourbillons, to name just a few of its icons.

BOVET 1822 has been rewarded with more than 30 awards and distinctions, including the most coveted "Aiguille d'Or" at Grand Prix d'Horlogerie de Genève for the Grand Récital, honoring and the virtuosity of the Maison' artisans and their intangible passion to define luxury in its most noble expression. To learn more, visit bovet.com or follow on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

