'Artists for Ukraine' Come Together for Fundraiser to Benefit Displaced Children

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The film community is coming together in Coachella Valley this weekend on April 29, 30th & May 1, 2022 for a fundraising event in collaboration with the Ukrainian State Film Agency. Showcasing Ukrainian films and artists, the recently formed Artists for Ukraine is hosting their inaugural event that will include exhibitions of Ukrainian photo art, paintings, NFTs, live performances, and Q&As following each film. In addition to fundraising, the goal of the non-profit and its organizers is to highlight Ukrainian culture, art and storytelling.

SHG Int'l Non-Profit Logo

The three-day event will take place at the Palm Springs Cultural Center – formerly known as the Camelot Theaters. A dozen Ukrainian films will be shown starting Friday, April 29 through Sunday, May 1. Palm Springs Mayor Lisa Middleton will be in attendance for the Friday screening of Breaking Point: The War for Democracy in Ukraine and the following Q&A. A VIP closing night benefit is being held at the unique dining adventure space PS Underground in Palm Springs.

All proceeds from partnerships and auctions will all go to providing aid to Ukrainian children displaced by the war. 10% of all proceeds will be allocated to animal charities and animal shelters in Ukraine in dire need of aid.

Filmmaker Gabriel Bologna, co-chair and son of Academy® and Emmy® Award-winner Renée Taylor and the late Joe Bologna states, "We've got twelve incredible movies screening this weekend. Ukraine was going through a renaissance of cinema and production right before the invasion started and we really want to give a platform to Ukrainian art and culture here in the US. We are overwhelmed by the support we are receiving from the worlds of TV and film here at home and look forward to an extraordinarily successful weekend ahead."

Filmmaker and Co-chair Yan Fisher shares, "This event is just the beginning of a strong and wide-reaching effort to highlight and support the filmmakers and film production from Ukraine. Building awareness and promoting all artistic mediums, as well as the country and culture, will help build international recognition and pave the way for many to continue their crafts while the situation rages at home."

Ukrainian Co-chair Sergey Lavrenyuk is a producer from Ukraine who has been doing joint projects with the USA for several years. He shares, "When my US partner Yan Fisher suggested founding 'Artists for Ukraine,' I naturally agreed. Not only because we have been working successfully for a long time, but also because I am very happy with the reaction of the Americans to our tragedy and the fact that they perceive it as their own. I am sure that this event is the beginning of a great joint work on the cultural front."

Ivanna Sakhno, the renowned Ukrainian actress and activist (The Spy Who Dumped Me, Pacific Rim, the new Disney+ Star Wars) will also be in attendance. She is from a family ingrained in the business; her father, a successful cinematographer, is currently in Ukraine helping relocate and provide basic necessities for children and displaced families. Her mother, who is also a successful film director, is joining her this weekend, helping ensure their artistic community can continue to thrive and prosper.

Other co-chair people include Palm Springs native, exhibitor and film acquisitions executive, Michael Frydrych and Amado Salinas II, founder of the non- profit Salinas Heritage Group Intl.

For more information, ticket prices, movie titles and show times, along with more information on how to donate, please visit the 'Artists for Ukraine' website www.a4ua.art.

Contributions are tax deductible - Nonprofit - 501c (3) – www.shgintl.org – EIN# 87-3611528

About Artists 4 Ukraine is a unified front of individuals from across the world devoted to providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine's children displaced by war, while preserving the culture and sovereignty of Ukraine.

According to UNICEF, more than 1.8 million children have crossed into neighboring countries as refugees, and 2.5 million are internally displaced inside Ukraine. At least 186 children have been confirmed killed and 344 insured, according to Ukraine's prosecutor's office. Children across Ukraine are experiencing devastating consequences of being caught up in the war zone and are in desperate need of safety, stability, protection and care.

"Slava Ukraine!" "Glory to Ukraine!"

Media Contact:

Andrea McKinnon

(818) 415-9442

[email protected]

SOURCE Artists for Ukraine