Arton Capital appointed Authorized Partner for Montenegro Citizenship by Investment Program

MONTREAL, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Arton Capital, one of the world's leading citizenship and residency advisory firms, has been appointed Authorized Partner for Montenegro's new Citizenship by Investment Program (CIP).

After a thorough and transparent tender process, which saw applications by 22 different entities, the government today has announced the final 3 winners.



"We are honored to have been appointed as one of the Authorized Partners in Montenegro's Citizenship by Investment Program," said Armand Arton, Founder and President of Arton Capital.



"Montenegro has raised the industry standard through the transparency of their process in line with the latest recommendations of the European Union, which suggested greater regulation of industry stakeholders. The CIP will stimulate the construction of a number of luxury developments within Montenegro, particularly in the north of the country, a region with a higher than average unemployment rate."



Montenegro's CIP, which launched at the beginning of this year, is one of the most sought after in the industry, available for up to 2,000 applicants from non-EU countries, for an initial period of three years.



The investment requirements for Montenegro's CIP are as follows:



€100,000 in the form of a Government Fund Donation, and

€250,000 investment in approved real estate in an undeveloped region (north of the country), or

€450,000 investment in approved real estate in a developed region (south of the country).

With a starting investment of €350,000, Montenegro's program will prove to be one of the most competitive in Europe. What makes the program even more attractive is its application efficiency, which allows permanent residence status first, and then citizenship granted within a period of six months as permanent residents.

The Montenegrin passport is currently ranked 36th in the world by The Passport Index, allowing citizens visa-free travel to 118 countries, and is expected to grow significantly following EU accession.

A NATO member, Montenegro is on the agenda for future enlargement of the European Union by 2025. It already uses the euro as its currency and is in the process of integrating EU legislation into national law.

According to the World Bank, Montenegro is one of the fastest growing economies in Europe and is quickly becoming a key destination for some of the most important industries around the world due to its strategic position. As a young state, it truly offers a unique potential for investors seeking mobility, safety, security, opportunity, and increased quality of life.



With this mandate from Montenegro Arton Capital becomes the most trusted partner in the industry to 11 governments, including Canada, Bulgaria, Hungary, Cyprus, Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, Saint Lucia, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Anguilla, Armenia, and the Solomon Islands.



About Arton Capital

Arton Capital empowers individuals and families to become Global Citizens by investing in a second residency or citizenship around the world.

As a global financial advisory firm, specializing in investor programs for residence and citizenship Arton plays a critical role in helping governments, industry professionals and investors meet their goals quickly, efficiently and more effectively.

Arton's global operations are spread in over 15 offices around the world and have helped attract over US $4 billion in foreign direct investment to countries. Arton Capital is a member of The Arton Group, which comprises of fully licensed international banking, financial advisory and investment consulting companies tailored to the needs of Global Citizens.

SOURCE Arton Capital

Related Links

www.artoncapital.com

