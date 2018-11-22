Artpop Cosmetics Signs Megan Bomgaars as Spokeswoman

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Artpop Cosmetics (Artpop) is proud to announce Megan Bomgaars, one of the stars of A&E's Primetime Emmy Award-winning TV show "Born This Way," as Artpop's official spokeswoman starting today.

"I want to change and shift the cosmetics industry to be more all-inclusive and representative, showcasing the beauty and diversity of society as a whole," said President and CEO of Artpop Jordan Leveau. "With a passion for equality and inclusivity, I am focused on promoting my brand with real human beings, the ones that represent authentic beauty and have the ability to engage in social change in the world."

Bomgaars is known for creating the nationwide "Don't Limit Me" movement, one founded on the principle of "being fully included in her community while overcoming limitations," according to Megan Bomgaars' website. In collaboration with Artpop, she will take part in launching a new campaign titled Everyone Deserves to Feel Beautiful (#EveryoneDeservesToFeelBeautiful) and will have the opportunity to build her own Artpop product line set to release in the summer of 2019. Bomgaars will speak on behalf of herself and Artpop at major cosmetic conventions, launch parties and in all brand campaigns.

"Let's redefine beauty together, making it more of a universally representative and accepting place for everyone," said Leveau. "It all starts with this partnership with Megan."

Artpop Inc. and Artpop Cosmetics were founded by Jordan Leveau and Aaron Black in early 2015. Artpop cosmetics produces organic, vegan, animal-cruelty free makeup available for viewing and purchase at artpopcosmetics.com. Artpop is dedicated to creating pop culture-inspired makeup to encompass the diversity of the world at large.

Artpop is under the leadership of CEO Jordan Leveau and CCO Aaron Black.

Megan Bomgaars and Artpop's executives are available for interview. For press access and more information, please reach out to communication strategist Casey Camacho.

Artpop, pop culture never looked so good.

