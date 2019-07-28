Arts on the Square - Waupaca's Weeklong Celebration of the Arts

WAUPACA, Wis., July 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --- The Waupaca Community Arts Board is hosting its 13th annual "Arts on the Square" weeklong event, Aug. 11-17 in downtown Waupaca. This eclectic festival has grown exponentially over the years. Highlights include "Murals Under Our Feet", ARTicipation Week, Friday Night Street Dance and Saturday's Arts on the Square.

A compilation of 2019's community art project - 7 crosswalks designed by artists, painted by the community

You are invited to participate in Round 3 (Sunday, Aug. 11) & Round 4 (Friday, Aug. 16) of the "Murals Under Our Feet" event where artists have designed beautiful, geometric crosswalk creations that the public paints. These coincide with ARTicipation Week (Aug. 11-16). Several venues throughout town will hold live music. The Phantom Art Gallery will host a pop-up gallery at 215 N Main St. 22 Lakes Brewery will host live music with Amelia and the Earharts on Tuesday from 7 p.m.-10 p.m. Paul Cebar will be featured at South Park's Summer Night series at 7 p.m., along with a family art project starting at 5:30 p.m. MoJoe and Flipside will perform Thursday at Simpson's Restaurant from 7 p.m.-10 p.m. Waupaca King and In-Between Retailers Chalk-o-the Town competition starts on Sunday with judging to happen on Thursday. Watch all week as art appears on the sidewalks! Also, Thursday features an Emerging Song Writers workshop for kids, to be held at the Dane's Hall, ending with a performance on Waupaca Local Live radio show.

The week culminates with the Friday Night Street Dance, Aug. 17 and Saturday's full-on arts festival. The Friday night street dance features The People Brothers Band, a unique brand of rhythm and soul, dedicated to uplifting hearts and minds. Their mission is to bring people together by spreading love through music. They will keep you dancing from 7-10 p.m. Fire spinners perform during the band break.

Saturday's Art's on the Square highlights over 40 juried fine artists selling their wares. There will be interactive art workshops, including children's art, zines, artful food, woodcarvers, human chess, glassblowing, upcycled art workshop, and the peddle cloud. There are 10 bands on 3 music stages: the Main Stage, Jazz Stage and the Down Under Stage in Rotary Park with music and emerging artist displays.

Please join us for a truly eclectic celebration of the arts! Go to www.WaupacaArts.org for full details or contact Tammie Jo at 715-340-2136.

