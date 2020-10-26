Arts Organizations Encouraged to Apply for Annual ArtStars Awards as Deadline Nears

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion Energy is inviting nonprofit arts organizations across Virginia to apply for a 2021 Dominion Energy ArtStars award. Shining Star Awards of $10,000 each will be granted to arts and cultural programs that engage students of all ages and enliven communities through theater, art, music and other creative outlets.

"We look forward to the ArtStars application period every year," said Hunter A. Applewhite, president of the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation. "We know many arts organizations have worked tirelessly to adapt their programming to continue serving communities during the pandemic. The ArtStars Awards are a great way to honor these talented organizations and their commitment to art education."

Last year, $10,000 Shining Star awards were given to:

Alexandria Symphony Orchestra ( Alexandria, Va. ) for their Sympatico program at Title I Public Schools. Sympatico increases music opportunity for underrepresented minorities and at-risk youth at no cost to the school or their families.



( ) for their Sympatico program at Title I Public Schools. Sympatico increases music opportunity for underrepresented minorities and at-risk youth at no cost to the school or their families. The Arts Depot ( Abingdon, Va. ) for their education programs that teach weaving, collage, innovative watercolor, acrylic, oil painting, quilting, carving and beading. The program also works directly with special-needs students in the community.



( ) for their education programs that teach weaving, collage, innovative watercolor, acrylic, oil painting, quilting, carving and beading. The program also works directly with special-needs students in the community. Lime Kiln Theater ( Lexington, Va. ) for their music programs. Lime Kiln Theater offers a summer concert series and children's play at their outdoor amphitheater. The "Music in the Schools" program educates children on Appalachian music and dance.



( ) for their music programs. Lime Kiln Theater offers a summer concert series and children's play at their outdoor amphitheater. The "Music in the Schools" program educates children on Appalachian music and dance. Sandler Center Foundation ( Virginia Beach, Va. ) for their educational matinee program highlighting Title I schools. More than 14,000 students will attend an educational matinee at the Sandler Center or at their school through a partnership with Richmond Ballet.



( ) for their educational matinee program highlighting Title I schools. More than 14,000 students will attend an educational matinee at the Sandler Center or at their school through a partnership with Richmond Ballet. Studio Two Three ( Richmond, Va. ) for their art education programs for youth and emerging artists of all ages. The program offers field trips for local schools, residency for low-wealth artists, and S23 To-Go – a mobile printmaking and photography studio on wheels.

To be eligible, organizations must have a qualifying arts and education program and an annual budget of less than $1 million. We also are asking organizations to share how they have adapted their programs to continue reaching the community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. ArtStars recipients from the most recent year are not eligible.

For details on eligibility and to apply, visit www.dominionenergy.com/artstars. Applications are due by Oct. 31, 2020 at 5 p.m. Only online applications will be accepted.

About the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation

More than 7 million customers in 20 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D). Through its Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation, as well as EnergyShare and other programs, Dominion Energy contributed over $48 million in 2019 to community causes. The Foundation supports nonprofit causes that meet basic human needs, protect the environment, promote education, and encourage community vitality. Please visit www.DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

